Alliances, infighting and more: The battle for 2027 begins in five states

After a bitter parting six years back over the three farm laws proposed by the Centre, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are negotiating the former’s return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). On August 7, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament; the next day, the party demanded that Parliament pass the women’s reservation bill and the delimitation bill with a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for states so that they are implemented without further delay, four months after opposing it in Lok Sabha.

In UP, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a public meeting in Prayagraj on August 8 to voice the concerns of the state’s youth about the “declining” quality of its educational institutions and lack of jobs. This came just two weeks after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as the Union education minister following countrywide protests over the Neet-UG paper leak.

If Gandhi is seeking to show his agility in enthusing youth engagement through relatability, solidarity, and raising issues close to their hearts, Congress’s INDIA bloc partner and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is going all out in trying to embrace the Brahmin community in UP. Addressing a ‘Brahmin Sammelan’ organised at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow, he pivoted from his earlier definition of ‘PDA’, saying that the ‘P’ represented not just pichhda (backward communities), but also ‘pandits’ (Brahmins).

Brahmins are a politically influential community in the Hindi heartland state and comprise nearly 10 per cent of its population, according to some estimates. SP sources said Yadav is emboldened to extend a hand to UP’s Brahmins following the BJP’s loss in the Assembly bypolls in Bihar’s Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh’s Datia. A major reason being cited for this development in both constituencies is that sections of the BJP’s upper caste support base have deserted it.

Additionally, the Opposition in UP has consistently demanded answers on the alleged embezzlement of donations from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who had famo­u­sly secured a simple majority in 2007 through crucial support from Brahmins as well as Dalits, said the SP is rattled at the incr­easing acceptance of her party in the Brahmin community. In a post on X on Sunday, Mayawati also criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on ‘creamy layer’ in reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). She argued that affirmative action was linked to their social transformation, economic emancipation and self-respect. She described the RSS position as reflecting a “casteist mindset” and urged the Centre to effectively argue its case before the courts if it wanted SCs and STs to be kept outside the scope of the creamy layer.

Last week, the Congress set up a ‘Goa alliance committee’ to coordinate among its political partners in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP is trying to consolidate support among the state’s ST communities.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the process of issuing the final notification for reservation of seats for STs in the Assembly will be completed within a month. The Centre on Thursday had notified the Act that grants political reservation for STs in the 40-member House. This operationalisation of the Act, passed earlier by Parliament, means four seats for tribal candidates will be reserved in the Assembly for the first time. Sawant said a Census Commissioner would be appointed as part of the process and the percentage of ST population in each constituency would be determined based on the latest Census data.

Goa’s tribal population was properly counted in the 2011 Census, and it found that 149,275 tribal people resided in the state, accounting for 10.23 per cent of the total population of 1.45 million. On this basis, tribal leaders demanded a 10 per cent reservation in the Assembly.

The fight within

Parties are also battling infighting in the poll-bound states. In Punjab, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, the state’s first Dalit CM, has rebelled against the Congress leadership’s decision to retain Lok Sabha MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief.

Established parties in the state, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), face the prospect of a challenge from controversial Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who has been lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023. Last week, workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) — Amritpal’s party — breached police barricades to march towards CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence, demanding the MP’s release.

However, UP has thrown the biggest surprise so far. On Thursday, Governor Anandiben Patel flagged in her address at the convocation ceremony of Deen Dayal Gorakhpur University the poor quality of food, lackadaisical upkeep of hostels as well as mess and canteen arrangements. “Some people may not like what I am saying, but shortcomings have to be pointed out. These deficiencies should be rectified within the next three months. This is Gorakhpur, where our CM himself resides. If such shortcomings exist here, then what will happen?” she said. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was elected as the MP from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency five times consecutively from 1998 to 2014. He also heads the Gorakhpur math. Yadav jibed on ‘X’ that the internal clashes within the BJP have turned its so-called ‘double-engine’ government into a ‘trouble-engine’ government’”.