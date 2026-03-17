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Home / Politics / Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi quits party before Assembly polls

Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi quits party before Assembly polls

Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora told PTI

Pradyut Bordoloi

Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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In a jolt to the opposition Congress, Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from the party, barely 20 days ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora told PTI.

A former state cabinet minister and two-time MP from Nagaon constituency, Bordoloi's son is a Congress candidate from Margherita seat for the state polls due on April 9.

In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Kharge, the MP said, "With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."  A copy of the letter is available with PTI.

 

Bora said state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh are meeting with Bordoloi over the issue at the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam Assam assembly polls Congress BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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