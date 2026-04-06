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Home / Politics / Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 election

Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 election

Before filing her nomination papers, she made an emotional appeal to the people of Baramati to stand by her in the same way as they always supported her late husband Ajit Pawar

Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar said she was committed to carrying forward his legacy of development (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination papers for the April 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.

She filed the papers in the presence of her party colleagues Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif as well as Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, and state minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The three parties comprise the ruling Mahayuti.

Before filing her nomination papers, she made an emotional appeal to the people of Baramati to stand by her in the same way as they always supported her late husband Ajit Pawar.

 

The death of then Deputy CM and NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 necessitated the Baramati assembly bypoll.

Sunetra Pawar said she was committed to carrying forward his legacy of development.

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Describing Ajit Pawar's demise as a "profound loss" not just for her family but for the entire state, she said, "Never in our dreams did we imagine that such a bypoll would take place. Every aspect of Baramati carries Ajit dada's touch. Despite my grief, I have decided to step out and stand with the people."  "You have always given Ajit dada record-breaking victories. This is the first election without him. I am confident you will extend the same love and support to me," she said.

Sunetra Pawar assured that Baramati's development trajectory would continue uninterrupted and that administrative discipline would be maintained.

"There is no need to worry about Baramati's future. Farmers will continue to receive water for their fields, and we will strive to make the city safe and crime-free, especially for women," she asserted.

The Congress on Sunday picked its state unit secretary Akash More against Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati assembly bypoll. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Baramati Maharashtra ajit pawar NCP

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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