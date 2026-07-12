BJP or BJD? Odisha's investment surge rekindles the battle for credit

Two recent marquee announcements -- the country’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in mining and metallurgy and major green hydrogen and green ammonia projects -- have reignited a political debate over who deserves credit for the state’s investment momentum. Is Odisha witnessing a fresh investment boom under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or capitalising on industrial foundations laid during the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD’s) 24 years in office?

The first was a ₹1.08 trillion integrated aluminium project by the Adani group and the UAE’s International Resources Holding (IRH), backed by Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC), through a 50:50 joint venture. The second comprised Japan-backed clean energy investments worth ₹67,000 crore, including the ACME group’s partnership with IHI Corporation to develop India’s largest export-oriented green ammonia plant at Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

For the BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the projects underscore its ability to attract global investors and accelerate execution. The Opposition BJD counters that the investments are flowing into an industrial ecosystem built over two decades through policy reforms, single-window clearances, improved infrastructure and logistics, and the ‘Make in Odisha’ initiative under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

The competing claims reflect Odisha’s industrial evolution: From a resource-rich but investment-poor state before 2000, to a preferred investment destination under the BJD rule, and now to a phase where the BJP is seeking to position Odisha as a global manufacturing and clean energy hub while strengthening its leadership in steel, aluminium and mineral production.

The evidence suggests the current phase is less a break from the past than continuity with faster execution.

From mineral wealth to investment destination

Despite holding some of India’s richest reserves of iron ore, coal, bauxite and chromite, Odisha remained largely agrarian before 2000. Industrial activity was concentrated in a handful of public-sector enterprises and mineral-based industries. Liberalisation in the 1990s brought information technology and telecom activity to Bhubaneswar, but private investment remained limited.

That changed after Patnaik took office in 2000. Successive industrial policies, a single-window clearance mechanism, land banks developed by IDCO, and sustained investor outreach reshaped Odisha’s investment profile. The state attracted large investments in steel, aluminium, mining, power and downstream manufacturing from companies, including Tata Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco, Indian Oil Corporation, and several ferro-alloy producers.

The ‘Make in Odisha’ conclaves became the centrepiece of that strategy. The inaugural summit in 2016 attracted investment intentions worth ₹2.03 trillion across 84 projects. The 2018 edition drew proposals worth ₹4.23 trillion across 202 projects, while the 2022 conclave secured a record 741 investment intents worth ₹10.5 trillion. Together, the three editions generated proposals worth ₹16.76 trillion with projected employment for 1.78 million people.

Government data showed more than 30 per cent of proposals announced through the conclaves progressed to the grounding stage, above the reported national average of about 22 per cent. During the same period, Odisha’s gross state domestic product expanded nearly 18-fold, driven by mining, metals, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Patnaik repeatedly argued that industrialisation was central to Odisha’s economic transformation, crediting policy stability and transparent governance for making the state one of India’s preferred investment destinations.

The record, however, was not without setbacks. High-profile projects, including POSCO’s proposed integrated steel plant, failed because of land acquisition disputes, environmental clearances and changing global business conditions. Opposition parties also questioned the gap between investment announcements and projects reaching commercial production.

The BJP’s execution pitch

After taking office in June 2024, the Majhi government retained the broad industrial policy framework while shifting the emphasis to faster approvals, quicker implementation and marquee global partnerships. The 2025 Utkarsh Odisha conclave attracted 593 investment proposals worth ₹16.73 trillion with projected employment for 1.29 million people.

According to the industries department, Odisha has received 891 investment proposals worth ₹22 trillion over the past two years. Of these, 477 projects involving ₹9.5 trillion have been approved, 152 projects worth ₹3.1 trillion have reached the groundbreaking stage and 34 industrial units involving investments of ₹67,000 crore have been commissioned.

“Our focus is on execution,” Majhi has said. “Every investment proposal is being monitored so that approvals are faster, construction begins quickly and employment is generated on the ground.”

Alongside mining and metals, the government is targeting electronics, semiconductors, clean energy, textiles and food processing.

ACME Chairman Manoj Upadhyay said the green ammonia projects symbolise India’s transition from an energy importer to a clean energy exporter, with Odisha at the centre of that shift.

Other commitments include Vedanta’s ₹2 trillion investment plans in aluminium and mining; JSW Steel’s proposed investments of over ₹2 trillion across steel, electric vehicles and solar power; another ₹1.3 trillion proposed by the Adani group for coal-to-chemical projects, power generation and port expansion; Tata Steel’s planned expansion in Odisha; and investment commitments exceeding ₹50,000 crore across five semiconductor manufacturing projects.

Competing narratives

The debate extends beyond headline investment figures. Comparing the Economic Survey reports for 2024-25 and 2025-26, Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD senior vice-president and former industries minister, said average industrial growth moderated from 8.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent despite record investment announcements.

“Several big-ticket projects are leaving the state because of failures in facilitating land, timely clearances and maintaining law and order. Most of the projects grounded or commissioned in the past two years were initiated during the BJD government. Foundation stone of some of the big-ticket projects including that of JSW Steel in Jagatsinghpur district, ACME facility in Ganjam and a couple of semiconductor units was laid during the BJD regime,” Mishra told Business Standard.

The BJP rejects that assessment. Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha has ranked among the country’s leading investment destinations over the past two years, with project grounding rising to 40 per cent. He said the state has amended the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR-2022) and launched GO-EAST to attract industries from eastern and northeastern India while speeding approvals and encouraging industrial expansion in less-industrialised districts.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary, Industries Department, said the government’s focus has shifted towards emerging sectors. “In textiles and apparel, we have gone from 19 units to 78 units. Railway manufacturing units have increased from one to 10, while pharma units have expanded from three to 12,” he said.