Cash, liquor, narcotics worth over ₹274 cr seized in Bengal ahead of polls

Police have seized cash, liquor, narcotics and other items worth over ₹274 crore in West Bengal, as part of intensified enforcement measures ahead of the assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.

The cumulative value of seizures since February 26 stands at ₹274.12 crore, reflecting heightened vigilance across the state, a statement issued by the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

"Cumulative seizures of cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals, and other freebies have been executed to curb illegal inducements/misuse of money power in elections," it said.

The seizures include cash worth ₹6.56 crore, liquor valued at ₹43.37 crore, and drugs and narcotics amounting to ₹58.13 crore.

In addition, precious metals worth ₹25.46 crore and freebies valued at ₹140.58 crore have also been confiscated, it said.

As part of broader security measures, authorities have also seized illegal arms and explosives, with 151 weapons recovered, the release said.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.