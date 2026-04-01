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Home / Politics / Cash, liquor, narcotics worth over ₹274 cr seized in Bengal ahead of polls

Cash, liquor, narcotics worth over ₹274 cr seized in Bengal ahead of polls

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission of India (File photo used for representational purposes)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

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Police have seized cash, liquor, narcotics and other items worth over ₹274 crore in West Bengal, as part of intensified enforcement measures ahead of the assembly elections, officials said on Wednesday.

The cumulative value of seizures since February 26 stands at ₹274.12 crore, reflecting heightened vigilance across the state, a statement issued by the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

"Cumulative seizures of cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals, and other freebies have been executed to curb illegal inducements/misuse of money power in elections," it said.

The seizures include cash worth ₹6.56 crore, liquor valued at ₹43.37 crore, and drugs and narcotics amounting to ₹58.13 crore.

 

In addition, precious metals worth ₹25.46 crore and freebies valued at ₹140.58 crore have also been confiscated, it said.

As part of broader security measures, authorities have also seized illegal arms and explosives, with 151 weapons recovered, the release said.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Election Commission West Bengal Assembly polls BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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