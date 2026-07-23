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Home / Politics / CJP calls for nationwide protest on July 24 against police brutality

CJP calls for nationwide protest on July 24 against police brutality

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for nationwide protests on July 24 against alleged police brutality, urging student unions and organisations to coordinate demonstrations in their cities

Abhijeet Dipke, protest, CJP, cockroach janta part

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks to supporters of the CJP during a sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi | REUTERS

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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After violence erupted between Cockroach Janta Party supporters and Delhi Police on Wednesday night, the outfit has now called for a nationwide protest against police brutality on Friday. While taking to X, CJP invited people to stand in solidarity with the victims of police brutality.
 
The post also asked student unions and other organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics. Once that is achieved, supporters of the movement have then been asked to read out the students’ demands in front of a full gathering and show solidarity for those who faced police brutality. One of the key demands remains the resignation of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.
 
The post also contained a link to a detailed memorandum which educates people on what their rights are, how they can connect with each other, and what they have to carry to the protests.

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Notably, after this post, ANI shared visuals from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where students were seen protesting against the police lathi-charge on protestors in Delhi and rising issues of unemployment

What happened on Wednesday night

Violence erupted near Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Tolstoy Marg and Connaught Place on Wednesday night as police responded to reports of disorder. Police officers alleged that sections of the crowd hurled bottles, stones and bricks, while some personnel were assaulted with sticks and other weapons. The CJP has also accused Delhi police of using excessive force.
 
According to a report by PTI, ACP Rohit Satawan said officers near Park Hotel came under attack after moving to rescue a trapped colleague. Inspector Nandkishor alleged he was punched and kicked by around 150 people near Sansad Marg, while Head Constable Balram said he was stabbed from behind near Regal Building at about 8.40 p.m.
ACP Vivek Bhagat, Head Constable Babu Lal and other personnel also reported injuries. According to the report, police officers said that they were isolated and targeted, and that their vehicles were damaged before the situation could be brought under control.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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