Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul's dig at PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having "completely destroyed" the country's education system and said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru".

His remarks came after the National Testing Agency said the CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly." "Claims of being a 'vishwaguru', but are unable to conduct even a single examination within the country -- Modi Ji has completely destroyed the entire education system," Gandhi said.

"The very generation whose future you are ruining -- that same generation will hold you accountable," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, attacking the PM.

Gandhi had on Friday said Modi's silence on the CBSE debacle and inaction against the education minister showed he cared only about the survival of his government and not the future of lakhs of students.

The Congress leader had also shared a video of his earlier interaction with students who had taken the NEET exam and expressed their concerns over the exam system in the wake of the paper leak.