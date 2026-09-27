Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slaps man recording road inspection

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma landed in a controversy on Sunday after a video showing him allegedly slapping a man recording a road inspection in Tilak Nagar circulated on social media.

AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, pulled out portions of the newly laid road surface by hand and questioned its quality. A young man standing nearby was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him.

The incident, captured in a video shared by Singh on social media, triggered demands from AAP leaders for Verma's arrest, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal alleging that the minister lost his composure after local residents questioned the quality of the road.

Responding to the allegations, Verma said the video being circulated by the Aam Aadmi Party was presented without context and accused the local AAP MLA of demanding a commission from the road contractor.

#WATCH | Delhi: On video showing Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a local youth during a road inspection row in Tilak Nagar, Saheb (the victim) says, "I handle all social media activities for the MLA. We came here after the PWD department called us to inspect the condition… pic.twitter.com/TODxH5rUd5 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

Verma said that Singh had complained of poor road construction work and when he visited the spot, he requested the AAP MLA to also come there. However, Verma alleged that Singh called AAP workers at the site and they abused him and his family, which led him to react in a manner any common man would do.

Verma said the Delhi government would get its road works independently audited, including through core-cutting tests, to establish the quality of construction.

He also alleged that attempts to obstruct government work or demand commissions would not be tolerated, while claiming that several roads in Delhi were being constructed after remaining neglected for years.

Kejriwal shared the video on X and said that he would visit Tilak Nagar on Monday to inspect the road.

According to the video, Verma was inspecting the road when Singh arrived at the spot and pulled out portions of its surface with his hand, alleging that the material was of poor quality and coming off easily.

Singh alleged that Verma had no response when questioned about the quality of the road and instead slapped the man recording the proceedings.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that when Singh and local residents pulled out the road material by hand, Verma could not respond to their questions and instead slapped a young man. He further alleged that the minister left the spot afterwards.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged that public money had been spent on constructing a "poor quality" road and demanded that the Delhi Police immediately arrest Verma.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh contrasted the incident with the 10-year tenure of the Kejriwal government, saying AAP ministers and leaders used to meet people, listen to their problems and address their concerns.

He accused the BJP government of failing to respect people who question alleged corruption.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged, "Verma was acting like a goon rather than a minister" and demanded immediate police action against him.