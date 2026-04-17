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Home / Politics / Delimitation, UT quota Bills put on hold after women's quota Bill loss

Delimitation, UT quota Bills put on hold after women's quota Bill loss

"Opposition loses historic opportunity to honour women," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo:PTI)

Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

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The government will not move ahead with the Delimitation Bill and another bill to amend women’s quota in Union Territories after the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday.
 
“Opposition loses historic opportunity to honour women,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said after the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha.
 
“Modi govt's struggle to give rights to women will continue,” Rijiju said.
 
“Will make sure that women get reservation in legislatures,” he added.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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Topics : Kiren Rijiju Breaking News Parliament Women Reservation Bill

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

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