Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday questioned the Centre’s plans for a new women’s reservation bill, asking why the government is not implementing the law already passed by Parliament. Taking aim at Union Home Minister Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday questioned the Centre’s plans for a new women’s reservation bill, asking why the government is not implementing the law already passed by Parliament. Taking aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah , the former Union finance minister said the BJP leader was misrepresenting the Congress party’s position on the issue and was either suffering from “amnesia” or being “economical with the truth”.

In a post on X, Chidambaram reiterated that the Congress supported the passage of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Chidambaram questions need for fresh bill

Chidambaram said the women's reservation legislation had already been passed by both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023, with the Congress supporting its passage.

He also pointed out that the party had consistently demanded the immediate implementation of the law and questioned why the government was considering another bill instead.

The former Union minister also highlighted the role of Article 334A, which was inserted through the 106th Constitutional Amendment. The provision links the implementation of women's reservation to the completion of the next Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

Chidambaram said the Congress and other opposition parties had opposed this provision during the parliamentary debates, arguing that it unnecessarily introduced two conditions before women could benefit from the quota.

He maintained that the government could enable the immediate implementation of women's reservation by proposing to delete Article 334A rather than introducing an entirely new law.

BJP's stand on women's quota

Earlier, Amit Shah criticised the Congress over its position on constitutional issues.

Speaking at an event, the Union home minister said merely carrying a copy of the Constitution or displaying it in public did not amount to respecting the document. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning constitutional institutions and electoral processes.

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to women's representation, Shah said the government was determined to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

Parliament session from Nov 30

Parliament's four-day sitting is scheduled from November 30 to December 3.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on November 30 and is expected to conclude on December 3, subject to government business.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses on November 30 and December 2, respectively, to take up essential government business.

The announcement has fuelled speculation about possible discussions on delimitation and women's reservation, although the government has not specified which bills will be taken up.