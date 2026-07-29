Flag of freedom: The anime pirate symbol at the Jantar Mantar protests

If you were looking closely enough, you might have spotted a curious flag fluttering alongside the tricolour at the recent protest at Jantar Mantar. Except, it was not the kind of flag you'd expect to see at a student protest.

Black, emblazoned with a grinning skull in a straw hat, it belonged to the Straw Hat Pirates from One Piece, one of the world's most successful manga and anime franchises. Other anime appeared too. One placard recast Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru as the teacher shielding students from "incompetent higher-ups". Protesters also carried replicas of Death Note's iconic notebook. Yet it was One Piece that lingered. Here and there, Luffy's trademark hat appeared in the crowd. The Straw Hat. The Jolly Roger. Again and again.

Somewhere between portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar and Gandhi, copies of India's Constitution, and slogans demanding justice, manga artist Eiichiro Oda's pirates found a spot at Jantar Mantar. One student steadied the Jolly Roger as another raised a copy of the Constitution.

Yet, nobody seemed to find the pirate flag out of place. And it wasn't unique to Jantar Mantar either. Over the past few years, the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger has surfaced at youth-led protests across Asia. It flew above Indonesia's 2019 student demonstrations against proposed revisions to the criminal code, reappeared during the country's 2025 'Dark Indonesia' protests against budget cuts and governance, surfaced during Nepal's student-led demonstrations, and became part of the visual landscape of Thailand's youth-led pro-democracy movement. Different countries. Different grievances. The same pirate flag.

Few works of fiction have travelled this far and wide. First serialised in 1997, One Piece has sold over 500 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling manga series in history. Its anime adaptation has run for more than 1,100 episodes, while Netflix's live-action adaptation introduced the story to audiences well beyond anime fandom.

Anime meets authoritarianism

Protest movements usually inherit their symbols from history and politics. They are forged through wars, revolutions, and social movements before going on to represent something larger than themselves. This one was borrowed from fiction. There was no obvious reason why a pirate crew imagined by a Japanese manga artist should resonate with students protesting vastly different political realities. It was just that it had arrived carrying meaning.

The Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger at an 'ICE Out' protest Minnesota, US | Photo: Reuters

On the face of it, One Piece is an unlikely candidate for political symbolism. It follows Monkey D. Luffy, an exuberant pirate with a body made of rubber, and his crew as they sail in search of the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. There are sea monsters, talking skeletons, reindeer doctors, cyborgs and islands in the sky. None of that was designed for the language of protest. And yet, somewhere along the way, it became a symbol of rebellion, of going against the grain, of sticking it to The Man.

Long before the Straw Hat Pirates reached Jantar Mantar, anime had become woven into the internet's cultural vocabulary. Scenes from Death Note and Attack on Titan are routinely repurposed into memes about surveillance, authoritarianism and resistance. Dialogue from Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto finds its way into protest reels and Instagram edits, stripped from its original context and given new meaning. Fictional characters become representations of the real.

Protestors hold a banner depicting the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger flag from the series One Piece during a protest demanding an audit of Bolivia's presidential runoff results after preliminary counts showed centrist senator Rodrigo Paz of the Christian Democratic Party (PDC) defeating former President Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga in La Paz, Bolivia | Photo: Reuters

For a generation raised online, this isn't unusual. Pop culture is no longer something consumed and left behind; it is one of the ways people make sense of the world. Entire conversations unfold through memes, GIFs, reaction images, and fictional characters. Nobody says, "I'm frustrated with authority." They post Gojo. Nobody writes an essay on moral ambiguity. They invoke Light Yagami. Politics was never going to remain untouched.

But that still doesn't explain why one pirate crew, rather than hundreds of other fictional worlds, kept resurfacing at protests. The internet can make almost anything go viral, but it rarely makes them last, given the very nature of virality. Hit today, gone tomorrow. And yet, among the dozens of anime that circulate through this shared cultural vocabulary, one story keeps coming back. The Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger appears not merely as a meme or a passing reference, but as an emblem in its own right. From Jakarta to Kathmandu to New Delhi, it has beaten algorithms and outlived viral moments.

Demonstrators carry a Mexican flag, a black and white version of a Mexican flag and a One Piece flag as riot control agents are sprayed on them during a protest against insecurity and corruption in the country, in Mexico City, Mexico | Photo: Reuters

Between the books' covers, the Straw Hats keep landing at islands where ordinary people live under rulers who wield power without accountability. Sometimes they are kings, sometimes pirates, and sometimes they are backed by the so-called World Government itself. The setting changes. The conflict rarely does. Luffy does not arrive as a revolutionary or a reformer. He isn't interested in changing systems or advancing an ideology. He simply refuses to accept a world in which power goes unquestioned. And so, by the time he leaves, tyrants have fallen, kingdoms have been liberated, and ordinary people have reclaimed their agency.

Oda has long resisted the idea that One Piece is meant to deliver a political message. "I don't put any messages in the manga I draw," he said. "If I draw a story, the themes emerge all on their own... each reader is entirely free to decide what he or she takes away from the story."

A person holds a flag featuring a Malagasy version of the logo from the popular Japanese manga One Piece during a gathering along Independence Avenue, following the swearing-in of Colonel Michael Randrianirina as president the previous day, after youth-led protests ousted his predecessor, in Antananarivo, Madagascar | Photo: Reuters

Perhaps that refusal to prescribe meaning is precisely what has made the series so politically fungible. Rather than telling readers what to think, One Piece asks what freedom, justice, and authority mean to them. Readers in Indonesia, Nepal and India bring different histories, different grievances, and different political realities to the same story. The answers change. The questions endure. That is why the same pirate flag can appear at protests across countries without ever representing exactly the same cause.

At Jantar Mantar, it fluttered alongside the tricolour, portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar and copies of the Constitution. The pairing wasn't as incongruous as it first appeared. The pirate flag hadn't replaced those symbols. It had joined them. India's political imagination remains rooted in the ideas of Ambedkar, Gandhi and Bhagat Singh. If they help us stay rooted in our history, characters like Luffy help a younger generation translate that history into the grammar of the present.

For Gen Z, anime is no longer a niche hobby or an escape from reality. It is part of the cultural grammar through which they experience the world. A scene from Attack on Titan becomes a commentary on state power. Gojo Satoru's dialogue is repurposed to mock authority. Within hours of a major political event, anime clips are remixed into Instagram Reels, re-imagining meaning far removed from their original stories.

A mural depicting a Jolly Roger from the popular Japanese anime and manga series 'One Piece' in West Java province, Indonesia, where students and activists in the world's third-largest democracy have put up the pirate sign used by "One Piece" character Monkey D. Luffy as a symbol of protest against several government policies ahead of the country's Independence Day on August 17 | Photo: Reuters

The internet didn't replace political language. It expanded it. Protest, too, has become increasingly visual. Placards are no longer limited to slogans and political cartoons; they compete for attention in an internet-native ecosystem where an instantly recognisable image can travel faster than text. A pirate flag or an anime character carries meaning not because everyone has watched the series, but because it is immediately intelligible to the communities most likely to amplify it online.

But that still leaves one question unanswered. The internet has produced thousands of viral characters and fleeting symbols. Why has Luffy endured?

Anime today is less a niche interest than a shared cultural language. Characters have escaped the boundaries of their own stories to become shorthand for ideas and experiences. Gojo embodies irreverence in the face of authority. Light Yagami is invoked whenever conversations turn to absolute power and moral ambiguity. References that once belonged to fandom now surface everywhere, from cricket memes to election commentary. Politics could not have remained untouched by that vocabulary. By the time students gathered at Jantar Mantar carrying the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger, they weren't introducing an unfamiliar symbol into a protest. They were transferring their digital language into the physical world. A reverse Tron, as it were.

But language alone doesn't create enduring symbols, it only gives them a way to spread. Something else explains why Luffy keeps returning.

In a 2024 interview, Oda reflected that adulthood often comes with compromises and a gradual loss of freedom, while Luffy retains the instinctive freedom of a child, acting without being constrained by convention or the expectations of others. It is a philosophy that sits at the heart of the series. Luffy does not dream of ruling kingdoms or wielding power. He simply wants to become the freest person on the seas.

That idea has proved remarkably potent. Freedom, in One Piece, is never an abstract political slogan. It is deeply personal: the freedom to choose one's own path, to challenge arbitrary authority, and to stand beside those denied that choice. Readers across countries and cultures inevitably bring their own experiences to that idea, finding different meanings in the same story. The politics may differ but the emotional underpinning is the same. That is what allows symbols to travel more easily than entire ideologies. It is also how symbols outgrow the stories that created them. The raised fist, the Che tee, and the Guy Fawkes mask all emerged from specific historical moments before taking on lives far beyond them. Their power lies not in remaining tied to a single event, but in their ability to absorb new meanings with every generation that adopts them.

The Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger appears to be undergoing a similar transformation. It no longer belongs only to the world Eiichiro Oda imagined. Each time it appears at a protest, in a meme or on a placard, it gathers another layer of meaning. It is read differently in Jakarta than in Kathmandu, and differently again in New Delhi. It survives not because everyone agrees on what it means, but because different people keep finding themselves in it.

That evolution says as much about this generation as it does about One Piece. Earlier generations often found a shared political vocabulary through campuses, student organisations, and mass movements. Gen Z has grown up in communities built just as much around fandoms, gaming servers, Reddit threads and Instagram edits. Those spaces are rarely political in themselves, but they shape the references, humour, and symbols through which young people interpret the world. By the time they step onto the streets, they are not borrowing from internet culture. They are speaking the language in which they came of age.

The skull-and-straw hat pirate flag from the Japanese anime ‘One Piece’ has now become the emblem of Nepal’s anti-government protests. Mass demonstrations led largely by teenagers and young adults forced the prime minister to resign, while the army was deployed to guard key areas | Photo: Reuters

In the end, perhaps the most remarkable thing about the pirate flag at Jantar Mantar was that nobody seemed to find it remarkable at all. It shared the same space as the tricolour, Ambedkar, and the Constitution without appearing to compete with any of them. For those gathered there, each of those belonged to different worlds, yet spoke to one another with disarming ease.

That is how cultures evolve. Every generation inherits its ideals and discovers a new language through which to express them. If Ambedkar, Gandhi and Bhagat Singh help us stay rooted in our history, characters like Luffy help a younger generation speak that history in the language of the present.

Maybe that is why the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger keeps resurfacing in places Oda could never have imagined. It is no longer simply the emblem of a fictional pirate crew searching for treasure. Like all enduring symbols, it has begun to outgrow its creator, gathering new meanings with every generation that adopts it. The pirate flag at Jantar Mantar, then, was merely asking a simple question, one every generation answers in its own language: 'What does freedom look like?'