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Home / Politics / FM says Rahul Gandhi undermines India's gains, rejects looming crisis claim

FM says Rahul Gandhi undermines India's gains, rejects looming crisis claim

At a BJP event, the finance minister said Rahul Gandhi was using Lok Sabha speeches to decry India's progress even during crises such as Covid-19 and West Asia

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:PTI)

BS Web Team
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “undermining” the achievements of India and its people while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.
 
Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha in Bengaluru, organised to mark 12 years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule under Modi’s leadership, Sitharaman said Gandhi had repeatedly projected a crisis that did not exist.
 
She alleged that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha “ignores” India’s achievements even in the face of major crises such as Covid-19 and the conflict in West Asia.
 
“Every time the Leader of Opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is only to decry everything, undermine the achievements of the people of India, thinking that he is undermining Prime Minister Modi or the central government,” she told party functionaries.
 
 
No disaster awaiting India, says FM

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Sitharaman said Gandhi had been claiming that the country was headed for a breakdown or major crisis in the coming weeks. She rejected that assessment, saying there was no disaster awaiting India.
 
According to her, Gandhi constantly says that everything is going to crumble in the next few weeks and that a big disaster is awaiting the country.
 
“On the contrary, quarter after quarter, year after year, India is the fastest growing economy,” she said.
 
The Finance Minister said the claim was not being made by the government alone. She said India’s growth position was reflected in gross domestic product (GDP) data as well as assessments by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
 
West Asia crisis and fuel supply
 
Sitharaman also referred to the West Asia crisis, saying the Prime Minister had ensured there was no disruption in fuel supply despite the conflict.
 
She said the government had to deal with the practical challenges involved in shipping fuel from West Asia, a region critical to India’s energy requirements.
 
The remarks build on the BJP’s broader response to Gandhi’s criticism of the government’s economic management. Sitharaman had earlier criticised his warning about an impending economic storm linked to West Asia, saying a responsible Opposition should not engage in fear-mongering.
 
On Sunday, she framed Gandhi’s criticism as an attack not merely on the Prime Minister or the central government, but on the achievements of the people of India.
 
Her comments came as the BJP used the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Samavesha to highlight the Modi government’s 12 years in office and project India’s economic record as evidence of resilience through global disruptions.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

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