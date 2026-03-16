Four elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha amid cross-voting allegations

Four candidates — two from the BJP, one from the BJD and an Independent backed by the BJP — were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha on Monday, with the contest for the fourth seat turning into a dramatic finish amid allegations of cross-voting by some legislators.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal, sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar, BJD nominee and corporate leader-turned-politician Santrupt Misra and Independent candidate and former Union minister Dilip Ray emerged victorious in the election to the four Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

While Samal, Kumar and Misra secured their seats comfortably, the contest for the fourth seat between Ray and BJD- and Congress-backed candidate Dr Datteswar Hota, a noted urologist, went down to the wire.

Sources said Ray and Hota secured 23 first-preference votes each, resulting in a tie. As neither candidate could reach the required quota of around 30 votes in the 147-member Odisha Assembly under the single transferable vote system used for Rajya Sabha elections, the counting moved to second-preference votes, where Ray eventually secured the winning edge.

As per the Assembly arithmetic, the BJP with 82 MLAs, including the support of three Independents, comfortably secured two seats. The BJD, with 48 MLAs, excluding two suspended legislators, won one seat through Misra.

However, the race for the fourth seat created high political drama. After securing one seat, the BJD had 18 surplus votes and was hopeful of backing Hota with additional support from the Congress’ 14 MLAs and the CPI(M)’s lone legislator. The plan, however, failed after 11 MLAs — eight from the BJD and three from the Congress — allegedly cross-voted in favour of Ray.

Ray’s victory evoked memories of a similar political episode in 2002. A close associate of the late former chief minister Biju Patnaik, Ray had then won a Rajya Sabha seat in a similarly dramatic fashion despite not receiving support from the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Samal’s victory is also politically significant for the BJP in Odisha. He is set to return to the Rajya Sabha after a gap of 22 years. The veteran leader was unanimously re-elected as the state BJP president in July 2025 despite losing the 2024 Assembly election.

Kumar, whose current Rajya Sabha tenure ends in April, secured another term after switching sides from the BJD to the BJP in September 2024. He had resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the BJD before joining the BJP, which subsequently renominated him for the Upper House.

Misra, who joined the BJD ahead of the 2024 general elections and contested the Lok Sabha polls from Cuttack, served as political secretary to BJD president Naveen Patnaik after he lost to BJP candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Following the results, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Patnaik strongly condemned the alleged cross-voting by party legislators and accused the BJP of attempting horse-trading.

“I had earlier spoken about the BJP and their allies and the kind of horse-trading they may attempt. They have gathered a number of people who voted for them. Most of those who cross-voted have criminal pasts. You can check how many of their parents went to jail,” Patnaik told reporters.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das also admitted that some Congress MLAs had defied the party whip during the voting. He said the matter had been brought to the notice of the AICC and action would be taken against the erring legislators as per the party high command’s recommendation.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik had also raised objections over BJP MLA Upasana Mohapatra being issued a second ballot paper after she reportedly made an error while marking her vote. Agents from the BJD and Congress objected to the move, arguing that issuing another ballot violated election rules. He alleged that the presiding officer in the voting room had illegally accepted the vote and issued a second ballot paper despite objections from opposition representatives.

The dramatic contest for the fourth seat and the allegations of cross-voting have added to the political tension in Odisha, with both the BJD and Congress indicating that disciplinary action could follow against legislators accused of defying party directions during the Rajya Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated Samal, Kumar and Ray on being elected to the Rajya Sabha. “This victory is an important milestone in our collective resolve to build a Samruddha Odisha. Their presence in the Upper House will further strengthen Odisha’s voice for the state’s interests, development and public service at the national level,” he said.