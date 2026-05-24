From election strategy to Tamil Nadu industries: The rise of S Keerthana

This is why the elevation of S Keerthana, 29, as the industries minister of Tamil Nadu under CM C Joseph Vijay comes steeped in history. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA made waves when she was elected as the first female legislator from the Sivakasi constituency in seven decades. Now, she is handling the heavyweight portfolio in one of the most industrialised states with the highest number of operational factory units in India.

Beyond her professional identity as a political consultant and digital campaign strategist with Showtime Consulting and IPAC, Keerthana was largely unknown even to TVK workers in Chennai. As a political consultant, she had worked closely with incumbent Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and even Vijay’s predecessor M K Stalin.

“She used to fight for what she believed in, came out with unique ideas, and used to execute them with perfection. She even used to bat for local causes highlighted by MLAs during our surveys,” a former colleague of Keerthana’s told Business Standard. It was this style of functioning that led to Andhra’s Telugu Desam Party MLAs like Yeluri Sambasiva Rao wishing her on taking charge as TN’s industries minister. As a professional, she was known for her expertise in youth mobilisation, constituency planning, and social media.

But the story of ‘Virudhai magal’ Keerthana (‘Virudhunagar’s daughter’ Keerthana, as she calls herself on social media) is more than just the rise of a political consultant.

Born in 1996 in Virudhunagar, Keerthana’s childhood reflected the struggles of a ‘humble middle class’ family. Her father tried several jobs, including driving and stitching, before settling into a stable job; her mother is a teacher and her sister is a homemaker. “Both my parents worked hard every single day to educate their children and build a dignified life for the family. Their perseverance and sacrifices shaped who I am today. I always believe my journey reflects the fact that ordinary people from simple backgrounds can rise through hard work and public service,” Keerthana said.

She studied in a Tamil-medium government school and did her BSc in Mathematics from a college affiliated with Madurai Kamaraj University, and later pursued an MSc in Statistics from Puducherry University in 2019.

During the 2026 polls, she came into the limelight for her campaign styles, which included connecting the serial number 7 assigned to her on the EVM to cricketer M S Dhoni’s jersey number in IPL team Chennai Super Kings. “Victory number of CSK... Sivakasi’s victory number 7,” one of her posts said. In a short span of time, the woman requesting votes while riding a black scooter captured the attention of Sivakasi.

Her fiery speeches added to her appeal. At a campaign, she planted a flag and vowed that she would return to take it only after victory. TVK had even lined up a list of seven promises for Sivakasi’s development, which she promises to fulfil now.

It was always her ambition to become a politician. “While working as a consultant, I found myself at a crossroads several times. Coming from a humble middle-class family, there were many moments when I felt that, if I were in a position of power or authority, I would have done things differently. I believe I related closely to the pulse of the people, and that is what drove my ambition to become a politician, to be the voice of the people,” Keerthana said.

The issues that Keerthana will need to immediately address as a minister include industry concerns over the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the regime change in Tamil Nadu and labour shortage in the state.

She says her top priorities as a minister include bringing investment and jobs, and assuring investors and industrialists that Tamil Nadu is open to business. “We are here to grow and expand what the state has built so far. We assure you that the government is here to support you and Tamil Nadu will continue to remain at the top,” she has said.