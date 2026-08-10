Govt ready for debate, Oppn must listen to Shah's reply peacefully: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is ready for a debate in the Lok Sabha on the student protests as well as police action, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate but the Opposition should given an assurance that they will not run away from it and listen peacefully.

There has been a persistent demand from the Opposition for a statement from the home minister on the police action against students protesting in the city last month. Shah has not been seen in the House even though he has been regularly coming to Parliament House complex.

Rijiju also said that since the government is ready for the debate on the student protests in different parts of the country, the Opposition can't create any turmoil and resort to any sloganeering during the discussion in the House as well as reply to the debate.

"We have made it clear to the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) of the Lok Sabha that the government is ready for a detailed discussion on the students and youth agitations that have been going on in different parts of the country as well as police action. The home minister will reply to the debate on behalf of the government," he told reporters after a meeting of the BAC held in Parliament House complex.

However, Rijiju said, the Opposition has to assure that they will take part in the debate peacefully and will not disrupt the proceedings, listen to the reply of the home minister and will not run away after creating turmoil and sloganeering.

The Monsoon Session, which started on July 20, has seen repeated adjournments and virtually no business except the debate on the anti-paper leaks bill -- The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 -- which was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Three more bills were passed in the two Houses with little or no debate and two other bills were passed by the Lok Sabha, amid unrelenting protests by the Opposition.

The Opposition parties initially protested over the Neet paper leaks and alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. They later pressed for a discussion on police action against students protesting over the Neet paper leaks and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the home minister and their statements.