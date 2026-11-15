In UP, BJP reaches for repair kit ahead of Assembly polls to retain power

A day later, the Centre told the Supreme Court it would set up a committee to reconsider the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) 2026 regulations on equity in higher education. Notified in January, the rules replaced the 2012 framework and prompted protests, particularly among upper-caste groups in UP and Uttarakhand.

Both moves come as the BJP seeks a third consecutive term in UP amid perceived youth discontent over jobs, rising prices, farm distress, upper-caste resentment over the UGC rules and allegations of irregularities in Ram temple donations. Its poor showing in recent Legislative Council elections offered another sign of upper-caste disaffection.

For a party that has built much of its political dominance on stitching together a broad social coalition, the challenge is not merely to retain its support base but to prevent discontent in individual constituencies from coalescing into a wider electoral reversal.

2021 and now

On November 19, 2021, less than three months before elections in the same five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws on Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism.

The laws covered the marketing, sale and storage of agricultural produce, and contract farming. The government called them the biggest agricultural overhaul since the Green Revolution; some academics compared them with the 1991 reforms. But they sparked a prolonged agitation led largely by landed farming communities in Punjab and UP.

The BJP and its allies retained UP in 2022, winning 273 of 403 Assembly seats, sharply down from 325 in 2017. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party displaced the Congress.

Agriculture remains central to UP and Punjab politics. In western UP, the state has used sugarcane prices to address growers’ concerns. It raised the sugarcane State Advised Price (SAP) by ₹25 per quintal in 2021-22 and ₹30 in 2025-26. A further ₹10-15 increase is reportedly being considered for 2026-27.

This time, the farm sector faces another complication: El Niño. A weak monsoon and dry conditions have raised concerns about rabi sowing. By October 30, 2026, rabi crops had been sown on about 3.8 million hectares, nearly 46 per cent less than a year earlier. Wheat acreage was down almost 94 per cent, gram 59 per cent and lentil 48.5 per cent. Mustard covered about 2.05 million hectares, 46 per cent below last year.

Wheat, mustard and gram are important in both states. Dry weather and El Niño have heightened concerns over soil moisture and rain. If conditions remain unfavourable before polling, farm distress could become a harder problem for the ruling alliance

in Lucknow.

Adityanath’s outreach

UP sends 80 members of Parliament (MPs) to the Lok Sabha and is crucial to the BJP’s national ambitions. The party won 71 seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 62 in 2019. Its tally fell sharply to 33 in 2024 the parliamentary elections, contributing to its failure to secure a majority on its own; the BJP finished 32 seats short of the halfway mark of 272 seats.

For Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the election tests his government and national standing. His administration recently has stepped up voter outreach.

On November 7, the state raised dearness allowance for government employees by three percentage points, from 60 to 63 per cent. It covers state staff, aided-institution employees, urban local-body and work-charged staff, and those on UGC pay scales. Effective from July 1, 2026, it will be paid with November salaries, benefiting hundreds of thousands.

Employment, another politically sensitive issue, has also featured prominently in the state government’s messaging. On November 6, Adityanath handed appointment letters to 4,543 newly recruited police sub-inspectors. He said his government had recruited 226,000 police personnel in nine-and-a-half years and made more than 950,000 appointments across departments — over twice the number in the preceding 14 years. Forthcoming recruitment includes more than 1,200 revenue officials, 4,200 Home Guards, about 32,000 police constables and head constables, and 25,000 teachers.

The outreach to farmers has been similarly visible. On November 1, Adityanath promised relief for crops damaged by unseasonal rain and hailstorms in several districts. Paddy procurement for the 2026-27 kharif marketing year has begun in eastern UP and will run until February 28. The minimum support price is ₹2,441 per quintal for common paddy and ₹2,461 for Grade A. After buying a record 6.2 million tonnes last year, the state aims to procure 6.5 million tonnes through eight agencies and 4,500 centres. Farmers will receive another ₹20 per quintal for unloading, sieving and cleaning.

On October 30, more than 22.4 million UP farmers received ₹4,482.19 crore under the latest the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) instalment. The Centre transferred ₹18,690 crore to more than 93.4 million farmers nationally.

The state Cabinet has approved cashless medical treatment of up to ₹500,000 for 170,366 non-teaching employees in secondary and basic education institutions, at an annual premium cost of about ₹51.11 crore. Women may be another focus: The government could consider an allowance scheme modelled on initiatives in states including Bihar, where transfers to women have become an electoral tool.

The Ayodhya contest

Ayodhya, central to the BJP’s political narrative, is another flashpoint. The Samajwadi Party, the BJP’s principal state rival, says its president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, will visit the Ram temple on December 12. The BJP has criticised Yadav for not visiting, accusing him of appeasement politics. He has countered with allegations of “chanda chori”, or misappropriation of temple donations.

The Adityanath government marked Diwali with a grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya, reinforcing the temple town’s place in the BJP’s political messaging.

The outreach