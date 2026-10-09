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Home / Politics / INDIA bloc leaders to meet President Murmu at 8 pm amid row over SIR

INDIA bloc leaders to meet President Murmu at 8 pm amid row over SIR

The opposition MPs have been staging protests in the national capital demanding Kumar's resignation for the last three days

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge

A 10-member opposition delegation led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee will seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

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INDIA bloc leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm Friday in connection with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the President's office confirmed the appointment on Friday morning.

The opposition delegation will include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The leaders would first meet at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 5 pm, and may stage another protest against "vote chori", sources said.

 

The MPs have been protesting in the national capital demanding Kumar's resignation for the last three days.

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They staged a sit in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.

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Opposition leaders had sent a request on October 2 for an appointment with the President. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan asked for the names of leaders who would attend the meeting.

Last week, the INDIA bloc finalised a joint action plan on the SIR row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches.

Intensifying their protest, the INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, to highlight what they alleged was "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and the CEC through a criminal conspiracy of "vote chori." It was the third consecutive day of protests against the CEC and alleged vote theft by the opposition leaders, who pledged to continue their agitation until the CEC resigns.

After two days of fierce protests during which several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained and forcibly removed by the police, the opposition leaders gathered at the Rajghat on Thursday to offer floral tributes and pray for "wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner." The opposition's aggressive push comes days after a report by The Indian Express said election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR.

Under fire, the Election Commission asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

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Topics : Opposition Opposition parties

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 1:35 PM IST