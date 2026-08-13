Parliament productivity at 2-decade low: 11 Bills passed in 19 sittings

Congress on Thursday said states ruled by the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc would challenge the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Parliament on the concluding day of the Monsoon session without a significant debate.

This session recorded one of the worst productivity levels for the Parliament in over two decades, according to the PRS Legislative Research data.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju accused the Opposition of “running away” from a debate and that it was “unfortunate” that elaborate discussions on key Bills could not take place. The Congress meanwhile said the government was “scared and rattled”, with its general secretary Jairam Ramesh claiming that it was “for the first time since 1952 that neither the PM nor the Home Minister were present in either the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha during the entire session”.

Ramesh further said state governments will challenge the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Bill in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday morning, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha within minutes of its convening with the recitation of the national song, and did not read out the customary valedictory address in which the productivity and performance of the House is highlighted.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Birla after the sine die adjournment on Thursday morning. Only Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi attended the event.

In his valedictory address, Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan expressed “deep concern” over disruptions that “derailed” the business of the Upper House during the session. Last week, the Chairman had asked Rijiju to “echo the sentiments” of the House to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he should come to the House. With PTI inputs