India strengthening its role as reliable chip supplier in global market: PM
Modi said India's decision to join the Pax Silica initiative aims to strengthen the supply of critical minerals
Listen to This Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kaynes Semicon's outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility at Sanand on Tuesday and said India is strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market.
He said the inauguration of the facility strengthens India's push towards self-reliance, which marks a landmark step in building a robust semiconductor ecosystem.
Modi said India's decision to join the Pax Silica initiative aims to strengthen the supply of critical minerals.
Calling the development a moment of pride as an Indian company has joined the global semiconductor supply chain, Modi said this is not just the time of economic competition but a time to shape the future tech landscape.
"With the commencement of production in this project, India is further strengthening its role as a reliable semiconductor supplier in the global market. In a sense, a new bridge has emerged today between Sanand and Silicon Valley; the plant in Sanand is now supplying Intelligent Power Modules to a company based in California," the prime minister added.
Modi said India launched the Semiconductor Mission in 2021, which is not just an industrial policy but a declaration of India's confidence.
"India launched Semiconductor Mission 2 in the last budget to make the country self-reliant in every sector of production", he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:36 PM IST