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Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar, anti-paper leak Bill not taken up

Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar, anti-paper leak Bill not taken up

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and its allies of disrupting the debate on the proposed legislation

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Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:22 PM IST

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Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday without taking up the Bill seeking to amend the anti-paper leak law amid persistent opposition protests.
 
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress and its allies of disrupting the debate on the proposed legislation.
 

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Topics : Lok Sabha Question paper leak Parliament

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:22 PM IST

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