LS Speaker Birla approves merger of rebel SS(UBT) with Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Meanwhile, the TMC rebel group of 20 MPs will sit separately, away from the parent party
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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday gave his approval to the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a separate seating in the House for the 20 rebel TMC lawmakers, who have joined a little- know party, NCPI.
Official sources said that with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13 from seven.
The TMC rebel group of 20 MPs will sit separately, away from the parent party, the sources said.
There is no clarity on the status of the rebel TMC MPs' demand to be recognised as part of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 8:03 PM IST