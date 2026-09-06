Migration drives 70% of SIR deletions, northern states hit hardest
Exclusions also disproportionately affect women in 11 states. Jayant Pankaj analyses the findings of the exercise
Jayant Pankaj
premium
Listen to This Article
Migration drives 70% of SIR deletions, north hit hardest Exclusions also disproportionately affect women in 11 states. Jayant Pankaj analyses the findings of the exercise Special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has excluded 14 per cent of registered electors from the draft rolls, with migration or voter absence accounting for 70 per cent of the exclusions. Across three phases conducted between June 2025 and August 2026, 134 million electors were excluded across 30 states and Union Territories. Northern states contributed the largest share of deletions, while women were disproportionately affected in 11 states. Northern India accounted for 30 per cent of all exclusions, the largest regional share, followed by southern India at 26 per cent, western India at 24 per cent, eastern India at 14 per cent, central India at 5 per cent and the northeast at less than 1 per cent. This even as southern India accounts for 23.6 per cent of the country’s electorate, followed by northern India at 23 per cent, eastern India at 22.7 per cent and western India at 21.6 per cent. Urban and northern areas recorded some of the highest exclusion rates relative to their electorates. Chandigarh led with 40 per cent of electors excluded from the draft roll, followed by Delhi at 32 per cent and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu at 29 per cent. At the other end, Lakshadweep recorded the lowest exclusion rate at 2 per cent, followed by Mizoram at 5 per cent and Odisha at 6 per cent. Draft deletions fall after verification Of the 30 states and UTs covered by the exercise, 13 from the first two phases have published their final electoral rolls. Their draft rolls initially identified 97 million electors for exclusion, or 13.7 per cent of their combined electorate. After verification, the final rolls recorded 86 million deletions, reducing the deletion rate to 12.1 per cent.
Topics : Migration Elections Election Commission