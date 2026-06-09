NDA leaders to felicitate PM Modi as he surpasses Nehru's tenure record

Marking the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s 12 years at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has dedicated itself to trust, development and public welfare, and worked to empower the youth, women and farmers.

The Opposition Congress said the 12-year tenure has been marked by “propaganda” and “anti-poor policies”. It urged the government to absorb higher crude oil costs rather than pass them on to consumers, arguing that doing otherwise would hurt demand and slow economic growth.

NDA leaders, including its chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, will gather in the national capital on Wednesday to mark the coalition’s 12 years in government at the Centre. They will also felicitate Modi for having served as the country’s prime minister for 4,400 days from May 26, 2014, to June 10, 2026, surpassing India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,399 days from 1952 until his death in May 1964.

Some of Modi’s counterparts sent congratulatory messages on the eve of his becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, praising his “transformative governance, his advocacy for the Global South, and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India”, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar congratulated Modi.

In September 1946, Nehru, then president of the Congress party, became interim prime minister after the Congress swept the 1946 provincial assembly elections and the Viceroy invited it to form the interim government. Nehru took oath as independent India’s first prime minister on August 15, 1947. The first general election was held during 1951-52. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had a tenure of 14 years, longer than Modi’s, but her prime ministership was not uninterrupted.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Under Modi ji's leadership, over these 12 years, the country has witnessed for the first time the parallel realisation of poor welfare and unprecedented development.”

In his social media post, the Prime Minister said it is the result of relentless efforts that today the country has gained a new identity across the world, from infrastructure development to the digital revolution.

In a critique of the NDA’s 12 years in power at the Centre, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said “anti-poor” economic policies and a "compromised" foreign policy have pushed the country into such a difficult situation that lakhs of poor families and women have been forced to bear the "poisonous smoke of firewood stoves". He said the number of subsidised cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme has been reduced from nine to four and the price of domestic LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 89 in the past three months.

“Arranging debt waivers worth lakhs of crores for billionaire friends and passing the bill for your failures on to the poor — this is Modi's loot model,” Gandhi said.

The Congress released a 76-page “promise versus reality” document, claiming that over the past 12 years, promises have been accompanied by big announcements, grand statements and headlines, but that these have not translated into transforming people's lives.

Congress leaders Rajeev Gowda and Amitabh Dubey released the document, which sought to rebut what it described as the government's "prachar (propaganda)" on the economy, jobs, foreign policy, energy, environment, climate change, agriculture, MSMEs, infrastructure, urban development, social sectors, civil liberties, minorities, governance and law.

The Congress leaders urged the government to absorb higher crude oil costs rather than pass them on to consumers, saying that doing so would hurt demand and slow economic growth. They said capital outflows, weak private investment, falling confidence and high unemployment puncture the government’s claims.

Gowda said the government had benefited from years of lower crude oil prices but chose to raise taxes and collect windfall gains instead of passing relief on to consumers.

The Congress report said India had slipped to the world’s sixth-largest economy in 2026 after being ranked fourth last year, while the rupee fell to a record low of 95 against the dollar in May. It said foreign portfolio investors pulled out about Rs 2.1 trillion from India in the first five months of 2026 and that net foreign direct investment turned negative in most months of the financial year ended March 2026.

-With agency inputs