Opposition is not against quota law, but against women's reservation: Shah

INDI alliance members are opposing women’s reservation with “ifs and buts,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Opposition is not against the implementation of the quota law, but against women’s reservation, Shah said.

The three bills seek to ensure that the 2029 Lok Sabha polls are held with women’s reservation, Shah said while speaking on the amendment to the women’s quota law.

Those opposing delimitation are against an increase in the number of SC and ST seats, Shah said.