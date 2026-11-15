Our welfare schemes are investments for more GST: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

How do you plan to balance your welfare schemes and capital expenditure?

We do not think welfare schemes are freebies. Those are investments to generate more goods and services tax (GST). Our welfare schemes are tailored to ensure that our people are healthy, skilled, and more confident, which will be a force multiplier in generating more revenue.

Our objective is to ensure that every eligible family in Telangana has access to secure and dignified housing. We provide over 10.06 million fam­ilies (in a total of 10.15 million in the state) fine rice free — 6 kg for each member of a family. It costs ₹70-80 a kg in the market.

Under medical insurance, families are being provided ₹10 lakh safety cover for medical treatment in any private or corporate hospital, and to the homeless we provide assistan- ce of ₹5 lakh under the Indiramma scheme, and 800,000 houses have been sanctioned.

Our Ryuthu Bharosa scheme for farmers has helped Telangana become the top state in the country in rice production. There are 5.6 million families receiving free power of 200 units, and 4.2 million families are receiving pension. The state government provides free breakfast to students in government schools six days a week.

We also run scholarship schemes for 1.89 million students, including those in medical streams or engineering, which is why you find students coming to Telangana and which is also a reason companies are coming to the state to invest because we have a talented workforce. Apart from this, we provide free bus service to women to travel across the state in state transport buses, and the government assists women self-help groups (SHGs) with bank-linkage loans. All these welfare schemes are helping our people to live confidently and live healthy. In the process, they are producing more and more, which is helping our GST. People might be thinking we are wasting money. We are not. We are investing.

The argument is that you are not left with enough money for capital expenditure.

Our capital outlay is ₹47,267 crore (2026-27 Budget Estimate) as against ₹36,481 crore (2025-26 Revised Estimate), nearly 30 per cent higher.

We have sanctioned ₹46,000 crore for Hyderabad. Many of the infrastructure works like flyovers, underpasses, the widening of roads, circular roads, radial roads, and sewage-treatment plants are going on. And if you look at Hyderabad, you will spot the difference. It is better than Bengaluru and most other big urban agglomerations in the country. It now has an outer ring road, which is the best among the best international roads. We are coming up with another regional ring road. We are developing industrial clusters; each earmarked for one sector, such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, education, textile, etc. So whoever invests can reach anywhere from anywhere in one and a half hours. Another future city is coming up with 30,000 acres. The second phase of metro rail has been launched for Hyderabad.

Telangana has the ambition to be a $1 trillion economy by 2034. What is the blueprint to achieve this?

Our ambition is to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047.

Hyderabad remains a major centre for technology, services and investment, but economic opportunities must expand beyond the Capital. We will use our model (core-urban, peri-urban and agri-rural) to link the urban services economy with industry and rural enterprise. Potential regional centres include Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, with sector choices grounded in local strengths.

The blueprint for “Telangana Rising” is we have divided the state into three parts: CURE, PURE and RARE. CURE: Core urban services, technology, research and innovation; PURE: Peri-urban industry, manufacturing and logistics; RARE: Agriculture, rural processing and local enterprise. IT, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, electronics, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and data infrastructure are the priority sectors with reliable power and water, land readiness, transport, skilled workforce and predictable approvals as investment enablers. The success of “Telangana Rising” measures agreements converted into operational projects, capital deployed and jobs generated. So infrastructure-wise, the development is progressing well in Telangana.

How do you see the impact of the poor southwest monsoon and El Niño?

Telangana and neighbouring states will face the impact of El Niño. We have assessed the situation, planned for water scarcity, and made arrangements for hydro power. A sub-committee comprising ministers of agriculture, irrigation, and rural development has been formed. Our priorities are drinking water, reservoirs and groundwater management, irrigation scheduling, farmer support, and crop planning. Constrained hydropower availability increases the need to manage alternative generation.

We require central assistan- ce of ₹20,000 crore, additional power of 1,500 megaw­atts, disaster-response support and an FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003) relaxation from 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent of GSDP.

What have been the measures taken for the Singareni Coalfield, operated by the Singareni Collieries Company?