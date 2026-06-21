Pahadpur to Purvodaya: PM's tribal outreach signals renewed focus on East

The sight of the Prime Minister and the President, and the governor and the chief minister sharing a dais at a public gathering in the tribal hinterland was a rare and powerful moment carrying profound cultural and political significance.

The occasion marked two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha and 12 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. Yet, the choice of Rairangpur as the venue was a departure from the usual practice of hosting the government’s anniversary events in the state capital. By taking the celebrations to a tribal hinterland, the government attempted to send a message about its commitment to tribal communities and regional development.

While the event was a celebration of the BJP’s breakthrough in Odisha, where it ended the 24-year political dominance of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), hosting it in one of eastern India’s tribal-dominated regions reveals the larger strategic thinking behind the party’s eastern India project, “Mission Purvodaya”, an initiative to make eastern India the engine of both economic growth and political consolidation.

The Prime Minister not only toured the village, he also participated in indigenous rituals. He visited Gosani Peeth (a tribal place of worship) and offered prayers at Santali and Ho jaheras, sacred groves of tall Sal trees revered by tribal communities.

“Worshipping jaheras is a core component of every Santal family. The traditions represented by the jaheras reflect a deep civilisational relationship between tribal communities and nature. The Prime Minister offering prayers and his gesture sent a message that the government prioritises both preservation of nature and development,” said Suresh Chandra Murmu, a tribal researcher and professor of anthropology.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren described the occasion as a watershed moment in the history of tribal society. In a social-media post he said: “This is a significant chapter in the glorious history of the tribal community. We will proudly share it with future generations as a symbol of our self-respect, existence, and identity.”

Rairangpur is not merely the place where Murmu began her political journey as a councillor and later as member of the Legislative Assembly. It is located in a politically sensitive tribal belt connecting Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. These three states along with Chhattisgarh have over 31 million tribal residents, accounting for around 30 per cent of India’s tribal population.

Amid its rapidly growing footprint, the BJP’s tribal strategy has evolved significantly over the past decade. Its decision in 2022 to make Murmu India’s first tribal woman President remains one of the most consequential political moves in recent years.

Addressing the gathering, Modi linked tribal empowerment to his larger “Purvodaya” vision, which seeks to transform eastern India into a major growth engine of the national economy. He launched 72 projects worth over ₹47,600 crore and highlighted infrastructure expansion, railway connectivity, industrial investment, education and welfare programmes targeted at historically neglected regions.

He also paid tribute to eminent tribal personalities, including Pandit Raghunath Murmu, creator of the Ol Chiki script for the Santhali language, besides highlighting the Union government’s efforts to promote and preserve the Santhali language and culture, including the presentation of the Constitution of India in Santhali.

Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, director of the Centre for Tribal Studies at Delhi University, said the statement was clear — tribal regions should not merely be beneficiaries of welfare but participants in economic growth.

The venue also has a cross-border political resonance. Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, traces her roots to Mayurbhanj.