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Home / Politics / PM Modi draws massive crowds in roadshow in Kerala ahead of April 9 polls

PM Modi draws massive crowds in roadshow in Kerala ahead of April 9 polls

Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam

PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Kerala

PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Kerala (Photo: Screengrab/VideoX@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a high-energy roadshow in Kerala's capital, drawing massive crowds and turning the city's streets into a sea of supporters as the NDA intensified its campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls.

Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam here. 

 

Braving the evening rush, thousands of party workers and enthusiastic supporters lined the route, waving flags, chanting slogans and catching a glimpse of the prime minister as his convoy moved slowly through the packed stretch.

The event underscored the BJP-led NDA's push to energise its cadre and expand its footprint in the state in the final stretch of campaigning.

BJP candidates, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and R Sreelekha, joined the roadshow, adding to the show of strength.

The BJP state leadership expects that Modi's high-octane public campaigns would help them make strong inroads into the grassroots level in the state and win a considerable number of seats during the upcoming polls.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Kerala Assembly Kerala Assembly Polls BS Reads

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

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