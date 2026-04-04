PM Modi draws massive crowds in roadshow in Kerala ahead of April 9 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led a high-energy roadshow in Kerala's capital, drawing massive crowds and turning the city's streets into a sea of supporters as the NDA intensified its campaign for the April 9 Assembly polls.

Fresh from a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Modi arrived at the state capital in the evening and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam here.

Here is how Thiruvalla welcomed me! Grateful for the affection. pic.twitter.com/9HyLqwBhbC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2026

Braving the evening rush, thousands of party workers and enthusiastic supporters lined the route, waving flags, chanting slogans and catching a glimpse of the prime minister as his convoy moved slowly through the packed stretch.

The event underscored the BJP-led NDA's push to energise its cadre and expand its footprint in the state in the final stretch of campaigning.

BJP candidates, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and R Sreelekha, joined the roadshow, adding to the show of strength.

The BJP state leadership expects that Modi's high-octane public campaigns would help them make strong inroads into the grassroots level in the state and win a considerable number of seats during the upcoming polls.