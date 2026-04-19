Poll promises set to test Tamil Nadu's finances over welfare race

Across the state’s 234 seats, the central pitch has converged on women and young voters, with all sides rolling out an array of welfare promises.

The DMK, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance with the Congress, has proposed expanded support for women, including coupons for household appliances. The ruling party has also pledged free laptops and monthly stipends for college students.

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in partnership with the BJP, has countered with a one-time payment of ₹10,000 per family to offset tax pressures and rising prices. Its promises extend to free refrigerators for rice ration cardholders and enhanced monthly assistance for women. The TVK, too, has centred its platform on women and youth.

Economic performance offers a measure of reassurance. Tamil Nadu had been the second-fastest growing state between FY20 and FY25, with gross state domestic product (GSDP) expanding by 39.26 per cent. Per capita income outpaced the national average, with the state’s level rising from 149.31 per cent of India’s per capita income in FY17 to 176.12 per cent in FY25.

Fiscal trends have, broadly, remained steady over the past decade. Revenue pressures, however, are more pronounced. The revenue deficit widened to 1.94 per cent of GSDP in FY26, up from 1.47 per cent in FY25. Excluding the pandemic period, the average revenue deficit has been higher under the DMK than during the AIADMK’s tenure.

On social indicators, Tamil Nadu remains among the better-performing states. Multidimensional poverty stood at 2.2 per cent in 2019–21, compared with nearly 15 per cent nationally.