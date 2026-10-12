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Home / Politics / President appoints 4 new state governors; switches governors for 2 states

President appoints 4 new state governors; switches governors for 2 states

Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

File Photo: President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

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Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, as part of a major gubernatorial reshuffle effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, will be the new Governor of Keralam in place of Arlekar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Dushyant Gautam has been appointed the Governor of Sikkim, it said.

Senior BJP leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha.

Sudha Yadav has been named the Governor of Karnataka and Dhal Singh Bisen will be Uttarakhand Governor, the communique said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Governor appointments president Tamil Nadu Kerala

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 9:50 PM IST