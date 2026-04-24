Raghav Chadha joins BJP, says 2/3rd of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs also merging

Raghav Chadha, a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday after months of tensions between him and the party leadership. He stated that his own party had tried to silence him.

Chadha will join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal. Addressing a press conference, he said, "We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."