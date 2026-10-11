Rahul Gandhi announces march to SC on Monday, seeks CEC's resignation

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding an end to alleged vote theft, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Yesterday, the nation's young came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons. This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us. We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court. कल दिल्ली में देश का युवा शांतिपूर्ण विरोध के लिए सड़कों पर उतरा। उनके दिलों में नफ़रत या गुस्सा नहीं, मोहब्बत थी। लेकिन उन्हें पुलिस और BJP के गुंडों, दोनों ने पीटा। ऐसा भारत हम नहीं चाहते। कल, सोमवार 12 अक्टूबर को, हम भारतीय होने के नाते सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेंगे। पार्टी, महिला-पुरुष, जाति, समुदाय और राज्य की हर दीवार से ऊपर उठकर, हम सब एक साथ चलेंगे। देश का युवा, तमाम विपक्षी दल, सिविल सोसाइटी और लोकतंत्र में विश्वास रखने वाले, भारत के संविधान के साथ खड़े सभी लोग हमारे साथ चलेंगे। हम देश की ओर से मुख्य न्यायाधीश को एक ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। हमारी माँग है - वोट चोरी बंद हो, SIR पर रोक लगे और ज्ञानेश कुमार इस्तीफ़ा दें। नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, अजित डोभाल और मोहन भागवत भारत की आवाज़ को दबा नहीं सकते। ये कायर हमें डरा नहीं सकते। इन्हें पीछे हटना ही होगा। हम सब साथ चलेंगे - मोहब्बत, भाईचारे और देशभक्ति के साथ। डरो मत। कल पूरा भारत सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक मार्च करेगा। #ChaloDilli — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2026 In a post on X, Gandhi said the march would bring together young people, Opposition parties, civil society organisations and others who support democracy and the Constitution, irrespective of their political affiliations, gender, caste, community or state.

He said a memorandum outlining these demands would be submitted to the Chief Justice of India.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that he and Gandhi had sought a meeting with the Chief Justice of India between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to seek his intervention on the issue of "vote chori".

Referring to Saturday's protests in Delhi, Gandhi alleged that young demonstrators, who had gathered peacefully, were assaulted by police personnel and BJP supporters. He condemned the alleged violence, saying it did not reflect the India he envisioned.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside," he said in the post.

He called for a united march guided by solidarity, patriotism and brotherhood.

Concluding his post with the message "Daro mat", Gandhi said, "Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court."