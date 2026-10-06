Rahul Gandhi detained after nine-hour protest at Akashvani Bhawan premises
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained from the premises
Our Bureau
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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after a nearly nine-hour sit-in at the Akashvani Bhavan premises, where INDIA bloc MPs were protesting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained from the premises.
#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police. INDIA bloc MPs were staging a protest at Akashvani Bhavan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Source: Congress) https://t.co/aoTWXiINaw— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 8:20 PM IST