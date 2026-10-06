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Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi detained after nine-hour protest at Akashvani Bhawan premises

Rahul Gandhi detained after nine-hour protest at Akashvani Bhawan premises

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained from the premises

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police | Photo: Screengrab from video posted by ANI on X

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police | Photo: Screengrab from video posted by ANI on X

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after a nearly nine-hour sit-in at the Akashvani Bhavan premises, where INDIA bloc MPs were protesting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
 
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained from the premises.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 8:20 PM IST