Rahul Gandhi's remarks spark uproar in Lok Sabha; Rijiju seeks apology

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Gandhi's remarks, while narrating a conversation with a student, along with his allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah over the crackdown on protesting students, drew strong objections from the members of the ruling coalition. The expression used by the Congress leader was later expunged from the records of the House by Speaker Om Birla.

'Unparliamentary' remark sparks protests in the House

As Gandhi rose to speak in the House, he made a distinction between 'students' and 'others'. Recalling his conversation with a group of students, he said those with open minds and who seek truth are students, whereas the other category comprises people who believe they know everything. He then used an unparliamentary expression to describe the second category of people, prompting protests from the Treasury benches.

After Gandhi repeatedly used the expression, Rijiju intervened and demanded that he refrain from using the word. He was joined by NDA MPs in objecting to Gandhi's remarks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to expunge the expression from the records of the House. "I humbly request that the unparliamentary word used by the LoP be expunged and I urge everyone on my side to maintain silence and listen to him," Singh said.

Responding to the protests, Gandhi maintained that he was not using the expression against any member of the House. However, the Treasury benches continued to object to his remarks.

The Speaker subsequently ordered that the expression be removed from the proceedings.

Rahul, Rijiju clash over remarks on Amit Shah

During his speech, Gandhi also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on students during the July 20 protest, alleging that Shah had ordered the attacks on the protesters. "The Home Minister now doesn't have the courage to face Parliament and speak on the assault of students," Gandhi said.

Rijiju immediately objected to the allegation and demanded that Gandhi withdraw his remarks and apologise. "Where is the proof that Amit Shah ordered the attack on students?" he asked. "The Leader of Opposition cannot make wild allegations. He should take his words back and apologise," Rijiju said.

However, Gandhi asserted that the brutal use of force against students could only be authorised by the Home Minister, triggering fresh protests from the Treasury benches. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly reminded Gandhi that allegations against a minister cannot be made in the House without documented evidence.

The exchange led to repeated interruptions during the debate on the proposed anti-paper leak legislation, with members of the Treasury benches demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi.