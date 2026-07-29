Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi's remarks spark uproar in Lok Sabha; Rijiju seeks apology

Rahul Gandhi's remarks spark uproar in Lok Sabha; Rijiju seeks apology

Rahul Gandhi's remarks during the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill sparked protests from Treasury benches, and were later expunged from the records

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday photo: pti

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | Photo: pti

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
 
Gandhi's remarks, while narrating a conversation with a student, along with his allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah over the crackdown on protesting students, drew strong objections from the members of the ruling coalition. The expression used by the Congress leader was later expunged from the records of the House by Speaker Om Birla.
 
'Unparliamentary' remark sparks protests in the House
 
As Gandhi rose to speak in the House, he made a distinction between 'students' and 'others'. Recalling his conversation with a group of students, he said those with open minds and who seek truth are students, whereas the other category comprises people who believe they know everything. He then used an unparliamentary expression to describe the second category of people, prompting protests from the Treasury benches.
 
 
After Gandhi repeatedly used the expression, Rijiju intervened and demanded that he refrain from using the word. He was joined by NDA MPs in objecting to Gandhi's remarks.

Also Read

MCQ, entrance exam, test

From US to China: How countries punish exam cheating and paper leaks

Parliament, New Parliament

LS grants extension to One Nation One Election panel till Winter session

cryptocurrency, Hacking, Hackers

CBDT brings crypto under global tax reporting: What it means for investors

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

India, China fuelling 'Putin's war machine': US Senator on sanctions bill

women

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who can apply for ₹2,500 monthly assistance?

 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to expunge the expression from the records of the House. "I humbly request that the unparliamentary word used by the LoP be expunged and I urge everyone on my side to maintain silence and listen to him," Singh said.
 
Responding to the protests, Gandhi maintained that he was not using the expression against any member of the House. However, the Treasury benches continued to object to his remarks.
 
The Speaker subsequently ordered that the expression be removed from the proceedings.
 
Rahul, Rijiju clash over remarks on Amit Shah
 
During his speech, Gandhi also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the police crackdown on students during the July 20 protest, alleging that Shah had ordered the attacks on the protesters. "The Home Minister now doesn't have the courage to face Parliament and speak on the assault of students," Gandhi said.
 
Rijiju immediately objected to the allegation and demanded that Gandhi withdraw his remarks and apologise. "Where is the proof that Amit Shah ordered the attack on students?" he asked. "The Leader of Opposition cannot make wild allegations. He should take his words back and apologise," Rijiju said.
 
However, Gandhi asserted that the brutal use of force against students could only be authorised by the Home Minister, triggering fresh protests from the Treasury benches. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly reminded Gandhi that allegations against a minister cannot be made in the House without documented evidence.
 
The exchange led to repeated interruptions during the debate on the proposed anti-paper leak legislation, with members of the Treasury benches demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi.
   

More From This Section

PSB

Monsoon Session: PSBs' profit nearly trebled in 5 years, says FinMinpremium

Indian Parliament sittings decline, Lok Sabha bills passed data, constitutional amendment bills India, parliamentary efficiency India, legislative productivity Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi parliament remarks, opposition role parliament India, bills passe

Lok Sabha takes up anti-paper leak Bill, Oppn slams action on protesterspremium

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Reforms a continuous necessity, not a fashionable term: PM Narendra Modi

Union Minister JP Nadda and MoS Jitendra Singh hold talks with CJP Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, shortly after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet, at the Constitution Club of India

CJP warns of fresh protest; says SC interim order undermine govt assurances

Gen Z, memes, political protest, political expression, dissent, social media, Instagram, Jantar Mantar, Dharmendra Pradhan, political communication, protest culture, Habib Jalib, Javed Akhtar, Arjun film, youth politics, digital activism, India opini

Memes are the new poetry of resistance. Stop judging them by old rules

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Kiren Rijiju Lok Sabha Parliament BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak