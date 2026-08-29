Sonia Gandhi electoral roll case: Delhi court defers plea order to Sept 21

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned its order on a revision plea challenging a September 11, 2025 verdict of a magistrate, refusing to probe the allegation that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne adjourned the pronouncement to September 21.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi's counsel had submitted a reply, saying that the complaint was politically motivated and filed for an extraneous reason.

The magisterial court's order had dismissed the complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, vice president of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association of the Rouse Avenue court.