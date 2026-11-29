A top level delegation of Congress leaders that includes party president Mallikarjuna Kharge and former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, arrived here on Sunday for a proposed meeting with DMK president M K Stalin to persuade him to reconsider his party's support to the Centre's delimitation bill.

Among those accompanying the top leaders were Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, D K Shivakumar, VD Satheesan and A Revanth Reddy, respectively.

The delegation drove to a star hotel located opposite the airport immediately upon their arrival here by a special flight.

The meeting is reportedly scheduled later in the day.

The Congress walked out of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu post-April 2026 elections to support the maiden TVK dispensation, headed by its founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and also participate in the coalition government.

Ever since, the two parties have been critical of each other, with the DMK even accusing Congress of making a "U-turn" on delimitation.

The delegation, which includes some other INDIA bloc leaders as well, has embarked on a visit to Chennai and Mumbai to meet Sta;in NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in its bid to defeat the Delimitation bill, to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Sunday meeting of the top leaders comes a day after the Dravidian party, which has 22 Lok Sabha and eight Rajya Sabha MPs, announced support to the BJP-led NDA' Delimitation bill.

Stalin had on Saturday asserted that the DMK decided to support the proposal as it incorporates the party's twin key demands and said it was a victory for the party's struggle and a win for all southern states.

Firm no to reduction in 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha and demand for maintaining the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states based on 1971 Census were the two demands.

The DMK had opposed the earlier delimitation proposal tooth and nail, with Stalin, chief minister then, burning a copy of the bill in April while clad in black Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Stalin took to X to exchange views on the issue.

Stalin told Rahul that the Dravidian party's decisions have been dominated by the consideration for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people and that "history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans." In his social media post responding to Rahul, Stalin asserted that his party will never compromise on protecting the interests of Tamil Nadu and the rights of states.

The DMK chief, who addressed Rahul as "brother," thanked him for acknowledging the Dravidian party's "historic role" in safeguarding the Constitution and federal rights.

The former Chief Minister stated that every decision by his party is guided foremost by the welfare of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people.

"We will not compromise on this path, and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said, invoking Veerapandiya Kattabomman, the 18th-century chieftain celebrated in Tamil Nadu for resisting British rule, in contrast to Ettappan, a name synonymous with betrayal in Tamil folklore.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi announced on X that he, along with senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, would travel to Chennai to meet Stalin and formally request the DMK's support in opposing the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills.

"Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru @mkstalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills. An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," Rahul said.

"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he said.

Rahul Gandhi had in August this year asked the people of Tamil Nadu and the political parties to strongly oppose the delimitation proposal, claiming it was a BJP-RSS "conspiracy," against the state and its people. Incidentally, invoking Ettappan, he had said all those supporting delimitation were "21st century Ettappan.