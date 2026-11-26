Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised 25 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities for two to three crore youngsters over five years, an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women and a farm-loan waiver if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh after the 2027 Assembly polls.

Free laptops will be distributed to students completing Class 12, Yadav announced, building on what was his government's popular scheme during the SP's tenure in Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

Unveiling the party's manifesto along with senior SP leaders here, Yadav said, "Our resolve is to give government jobs to 25 lakh youngsters and employment in other sectors to two to three crore young people in five years."

Promising financial assistance to vulnerable sections of the society, he said elderly women would receive Rs 40,000 annually as pension and the amount would be directly transferred to their bank accounts. Labourers, women workers and artisans would also be given an annual pension of Rs 40,000, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"Samajwadi canteens will be opened for PDA (backward, Dalits and minorities) women and the poor, where meals will be available for Rs 5," he said.

Yadav also promised an immediate farm loan waiver and said a corpus fund of Rs 15,000 crore would be created to ensure that sugarcane growers receive their payments within 24 hours.

On employment and education, he announced an Urban Employment Guarantee Act for young people in cities and residential hostels for students in major urban centres.

"We will bring back the laptop-distribution scheme for students passing the Class-12 exam," he said, adding that a state education policy would be introduced to ensure equal access to quality education.

The SP government would also reopen 26,000 primary schools allegedly shut by the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led regime in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On government recruitment, Yadav promised a time-bound and transparent process, backed by an annual calendar of vacancies and examinations.

"For vacancies requiring a single examination, the entire recruitment process will be completed within three months. For vacancies involving more than one examination, the process will be completed within six months," he said.

Yadav also promised a corruption-free recruitment system to prevent question paper leaks, adding that officials and ministers would be held personally accountable for any lapses. The results would be declared on time and transparently, and no irregularities would be tolerated, he said.

On social justice, Yadav said his party would get a caste census conducted in Uttar Pradesh to assess the economic and social conditions of different communities, and formulate welfare schemes accordingly.

He promised 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore. A Dalit Development Council would also be constituted under the chief minister's chairmanship, he announced.

"We will follow a zero-tolerance policy towards heinous crimes against Dalits, backward classes, minorities, Muslims, women and children. We will not allow anyone to be insulted or harassed," Yadav said.

For senior citizens, the SP chief promised a Senior Citizens' Maintenance and Welfare Act, along with old-age homes and clubs to provide facilities and support.

On the agricultural front, he said, "We will ensure a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for all 23 crops and milk in Uttar Pradesh."

A price-compensation mechanism would be developed for potatoes, tomatoes, onions and other crops not covered under the MSP system, he added.

The SP would also ensure annual increases in sugarcane prices based on the actual cost of cultivation, Yadav said.

For rural development, he announced an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for infrastructure and said new village clusters would be developed with essential facilities and internet connectivity to ensure planned growth