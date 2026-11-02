Suspended Punjab AAP leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap quits as MLA ahead of polls

In a major political development ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh announced his resignation from the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 29, 2025.

In a X post addressed to the people of Amritsar, Singh said he would remain indebted to them "until my last breath" for their love and respect. He called for a collective effort to rise above "the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting" and to bring Punjab, which he described as "trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism and corruption", back to being a progressive state.

ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਭੈਣ-ਭਰਾਵੋਂ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੀ ਮੈਂਬਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਇਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਿਲੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਆਖ਼ਿਰੀ ਸਾਹ ਤੱਕ ਰਿਣੀ ਰਹਾਂਗਾ। >ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਨਾਲ ਗਲੀ-ਨਾਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਬਨ-ਕਟਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਉੱਠ ਕੇ ਨਸ਼ਾ, ਫਿਰੌਤੀ, ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਵਾਦ ਅਤੇ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਕੜੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਉੱਨਤਸ਼ੀਲ ਅਤੇ ਮੋਹਰੀ ਸੂਬਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਮਿਲ਼ ਕੇ ਇਕਜੁਟ ਪ੍ਰਯਾਸ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ। >ਵੈਸੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਬਤੌਰ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਆਪਣਾ 90 ਪਰਸੈਂਟ ਟਾਰਗੇਟ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ; ਜੋ ਕੰਮ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਨੇ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੌਂਸਲਰ, ਮੇਅਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਂਸਦ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਇਸਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਹਨ। >ਮੈਂ ਇਲਾਕਾ ਵਾਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਰਾਏ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਅਖ਼ਬਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਫੇਸਬੁੱਕ ਪੇਜ ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹੈ। >ਮੇਰੀ ਸੱਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਈ-ਬਾਪ ਕਲਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ-ਸਰੋਤ ਸਮਝ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ। >ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਅੰਬਰਸਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ ਬੁਲੰਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਸੀਵਰੇਜ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਰਕਟ ਹਾਊਸ, ਕੰਪਨੀ ਬਾਗ, ਗੰਦਾ ਨਾਲਾ, ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ, ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਕਾਲਜ, ਸਰੂਪ ਰਾਣੀ ਕਾਲਜ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਗਾੜੀ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਬੇਬਾਕੀ ਨਾਲ ਰੱਖੇ। ਇਹ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਹੋਇਆ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੁਹੱਲਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਾਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਵਲੋਂ ਉਠਾਏ ਗਏ। >ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਕੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਦੀ ਸਟ੍ਰੈਟਜੀ ਬਣਾਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਫ਼-ਸੁਥਰੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਵੱਛ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਸੁਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਮੇਰਾ ਉਦੇਸ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। >ਮੇਰਾ ਇਕੋ-ਇਕ ਮਕਸਦ ਹੈ “ਪੰਜਾਬ ਫਸਟ”। ਇਸਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੋਈ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਵਾਰਥ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ… ਕੁੰਵਰ ਵਿਜੈ ਪ੍ਰਤਾਪ ਸਿੰਘ — Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (@Kvijaypratap) November 2, 2026

Singh claimed that he had achieved 90 per cent of his targets as a legislator, adding that the roles of councillor, mayor and MP were in addition to this.

Calling the end of the "mai-baap" culture in politics his greatest achievement, Singh said he had worked while treating the public as his source of inspiration.

"In the Punjab Legislative Assembly, I always raised the voice of Amritsaris and boldly addressed issues from water and sewage to Circuit House, Company Bagh, dirty drains, Guru Nanak Dev University, Government Medical College, Saroop Rani College, and the Bargari sacrilege case. This was the first time that area-specific issues were raised by me in the Punjab Legislative Assembly by naming lanes and neighbourhoods," he said.

"Working together with you to formulate a forward strategy, I will aim to ensure clean politics and transparent administration," Singh said, adding, "My sole purpose is 'Punjab First.' Apart from this, I will have no personal interests."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended two other MLAs, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra, for alleged anti-party activities. Following their suspension, both leaders resigned from the party. AAP stated it would petition the Assembly Speaker to disqualify their legislative membership.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress secured 18.