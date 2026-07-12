The 'Whistle Revolution' echoes across the Opposition in Tamil Nadu

Two months after C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s 22nd chief minister, that slogan has acquired a new political resonance. The TVK’s rise has triggered a steady wave of exits from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with MLAs, former ministers, senior leaders and thousands of party workers joining the ruling party in recent weeks. The defections have sharpened questions about the AIADMK’s leadership and underscored the TVK’s effort to consolidate its position after an election that left it just short of a majority.

The latest to switch sides were two of the AIADMK’s influential regional leaders, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and former Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar. Recently at a private resort in Mamallapuram, the two formally joined the TVK. Both had been among the 25 AIADMK legislators who defied the party whip to support the Vijay government during the May 13 confidence motion.

They are not alone from the Assembly: Maragatham Kumaravel, S Jayakumar, P Sathyabama, and Esakki Subaya have also resigned from the AIADMK and joined TVK. Besides, former ministers M C Sampath, N R Sivapathi, Kadambur C Raju, and Udumalai K Radhakrishnan have crossed over during the past month.

“We are all unhappy because all this while AIADMK stood against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). After elections, (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami was trying to stitch an alliance against this arch rival just for power. The entire cadre is upset. The AIADMK needs a leadership change,” Radhakrishnan told Business Standard.

Why is the TVK wooing AIADMK MLAs?

The TVK emerged from the Assembly election as the single-largest party with 108 seats, while the AIADMK won 47. Short of a majority, the TVK formed the government with the support of the Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Left parties.

The confidence motion exposed strains within the AIADMK. Around 25 of its MLAs rebelled against Palaniswami by voting with the government. Six have since resigned and joined TVK, while the remaining 19 returned to the party after the leadership withdrew anti-defection proceedings against them.

Leaders in the DMK contend that TVK’s recruitment drive is driven less by symbolism than by numbers. “They are short of num­bers, and don’t want to rely on the Left or VCK. The TVK wants re-election in at least 20 constituencies. So that, even if they win 17, they will be sitting at a comfortable mark of 124 MLAs,” said DMK leader Salem Dharanidharan.

Dharanidharan also question­ed Vijay’s political positioning. “Vijay called existing political par­ties evil forces. Then you are doing the same thing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing in north India by poaching AIADMK MLAs. Then how can you say that you are different from exi­sting political parties?” he asked.

For now, however, the DMK has largely avoided criticising the Vijay government on policy, prefe­rring what party leaders describe as a wait-and-watch approach.

AIADMK is on the defensive?

The AIADMK has weathered upheaval before. Founded in 1972 by actor-turned-politician M G Ramachandran (MGR) after his split from the DMK, the party went on to become one of Tamil Nadu’s dominant political forces under J Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa’s death created a leadership vacuum that the party has struggled to overcome. The prolonged contest between former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami unsettled the organisation before Palaniswami eventually emerged as general secretary. Some within the party also argue that its growing proximity to the BJP weakened the AIADMK’s indepe­n­dent identity and alienated secti­ons of its traditional support base.

Even so, the party retained a sizeable vote share, securing 33.29 per cent in the 2021 Assembly election, 20.46 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and 21.21 per cent in the 2026 Assembly election. “The cadre was in search of a strong, charismatic alternative. They have got it in the form of the TVK and Vijay,” Radhakrishnan said.

He said many workers now question whether Palaniswami can rebuild the organisation after successive electoral setbacks. “It needs a leadership and structural makeover,” he added.

The AIADMK, however, has remained guarded in its response. “We have stopped representing any television political debates for the past few days. We are asked not to comment on this,” party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said.

Earlier this month, the political battle shifted to Raj Bhavan. The DMK and the AIADMK separately submitted petitions to Governor R V Arlekar, alleging that TVK was inducing Opposition legislators to defect with promises of money, ministerial positions and other posts. Both parties claimed that more MLAs were being approached.

The AIADMK urged the Governor to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution and seek reports from the chief secretary and other senior officials on the allegations.

The allegations remain contested. What is less disputed is the pace of political movement since the election.