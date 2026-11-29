A proposed uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats could take the strength of the Lower House from 543 to 824, ensuring that no state or Union Territory loses its existing representation, sources said, citing a comparative analysis of possible delimitation outcomes.

According to the analysis cited by the sources, the existing allocation of Lok Sabha seats has been compared with two possible approaches to delimitation -- redistribution based on the 2011 Census and a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for every state and Union Territory.

The analysis shows that under the population-based model, several states with relatively slower population growth could see a reduction in their parliamentary representation. Tamil Nadu is projected to lose seven seats, Kerala five and Andhra Pradesh four, while Odisha and Punjab would also face a decline.

In contrast, the proposed uniform increase would ensure additional representation for all states and Union Territories without reducing their existing seat strength, the sources said.

Under the formula, Uttar Pradesh's representation would rise from 80 to 120 seats, Maharashtra's from 48 to 72, West Bengal's from 42 to 63 and Bihar's from 40 to 60.

Tamil Nadu, which is projected to lose seven seats under the 2011 Census-based redistribution, would instead see its Lok Sabha strength increase from 39 to 59 under the proposed formula.

The sources said the calculations were made by multiplying the existing allocation of seats by 1.5 and rounding up fractional figures. This would take the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 824.

The analysis seeks to address concerns that a purely population-based delimitation exercise could reduce the relative parliamentary representation of states that have made progress in population stabilisation, while ensuring an increase in representation across the country.

The southern states had expressed apprehensions that a population-based delimitation exercise could reduce their relative representation in the Lok Sabha, despite their success in controlling population growth.