The Union Cabinet met here on Friday and is learnt to have cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill, which is likely to be brought before the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.

Sources said the bill was brought before the special meeting of the Union Cabinet, which is expected to accord its nod to the fresh bill with some amendments to ensure that no state loses its representation in the Lok Sabha in proportion to other states after delimitation.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was convened at 1 pm at Sewa Teerth to discuss the bill, which the government is keen to get passed in the special sitting of Parliament starting Monday.

The bill was brought in Parliament by the government during a special sitting in April, but it could not pass muster in the Lok Sabha.

The government has now claimed that it has the numbers to get the legislation through.

A two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament is a must for a Constitutional amendment bill to get cleared.

Sources said the DMK and NCP, besides BRS, are expected to support the bill.

The opposition INDIA bloc is against the legislation and will be meeting on Saturday to discuss its strategy.