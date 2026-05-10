Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Vijay sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM, takes oath along with 9-member Cabinet

Vijay sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM, takes oath along with 9-member Cabinet

The swearing-in at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium marked TVK's first government in Tamil Nadu and a break from DMK-AIADMK dominance

Vijay oath ceremony

Vijay took oath of office at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ANI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder C Joseph Vijay was sworned in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the first time a party outside the DMK and AIADMK formations will head the state government since 1967.
 
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Vijay at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai. Security was stepped up around the venue ahead of the ceremony, which drew senior political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 
The Governor also approved Vijay’s recommendation to appoint nine ministers.
 
"C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9. The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," a release by Lok Bhavan read.
 
 
Nine ministers in Vijay’s first Cabinet

Also Read

Vijay, TVK

Vijay to take oath as TN CM today, Guv approves appointment of 9 ministers

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

IMD issues heatwave alert for north, west India; rain to lash south

Vijay, TVK

Vijay to become next Tamil Nadu CM as VCK backs TVK, oath on Sunday

Vijay, TVK

Tamil Nadu govt formation suspense deepens as VCK delays support call

Congress, Congress flag

TN Cong MLAs shift to Hyderabad as TVK seeks numbers to form govt

 
Those set to take oath as ministers include ‘Bussy’ N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, K T Prabhu and S Keerthana. Keerthana will be the woman minister in the Cabinet.
 
Vijay was invited to form the government after submitting letters of support from the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League.
 
TVK won 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The Congress won five seats, while the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML won two seats each. Vijay was asked to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly on or before May 13.
 
The actor-turned-politician launched TVK in 2024 after years of speculation about his entry into politics. In the 2026 Assembly elections, he won from Perambur and Trichy East and will resign from one seat.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Fault lines exposed: TMC stares at existential churn after Bengal rout

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

BJP has established system to 'steal' polls; will face anger in time: Rahul

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

From Mamata's minister to chief minister: Suvendu's journey to CM's office

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari addresses party legislators after being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

One battle after another: Suvendu Adhikari's fight for the Bengal CM's post

Nishant Kumar, Nishant, Dilip Jaiswal

Nitish Kumar's son Nishant, 31 others take oath as Bihar ministers

Topics : joseph vijay chandrasekhar tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam Tamil Nadu Assembly Tamil Nadu elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance