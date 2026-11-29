What is your vision for Telangana’s IT sector?

Telangana is an IT-driven state and an early leader in the sector. With emerging technologies, our workforce of 300,000 to 400,000 professionals across multinational and domestic IT firms is well equipped to integrate next-level innovations. Historically, India operated on low-cost labour arbitrage for multinational corporations, similar to pre-Independence trade, where raw materials were exported and high-value finished products were imported. Until now, teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad mostly handled coding while finished products came from abroad. Today, the Telangana government’s absolute focus is shifting from cost arbitrage to value arbitrage. As I always say, capability centres here are not merely global capability centres (GCCs). They have to see that they become global value centres. Everything, from ideation to finished products and services, must happen comprehensively. We urge local GCCs to evolve into global value centres. With Indians rapidly adopting technology across all spheres, there is a massive domestic market ready for locally created value. Backed by robust physical and digital infrastructure, statewide optical fibre connectivity, and top-ranked ease of governance, Telangana is positioned for strong growth.

What are your views on the competition you face from Karnataka, and on the issues that the data centres are facing in the United States (US)?

We are integrating niche artificial intelligence (AI) solutions into governance and agriculture to improve service delivery, productivity, and efficiency. Rather than competing with Karnataka, we believe in coexistence and sharing intellectual knowledge. Regarding data centres, demand is surging because multinationals require facilities close to their IT offices for faster processing speeds. While modern technologies have minimised water consumption, power remains a major requirement. To address this, we are promoting green energy through a new policy granting open grid access. A company can set up a solar plant in Jaipur and transmit that power directly to its Telangana data centre via the national grid, paying only standard wheeling charges.

Regarding the Bengaluru-versus-Hyderabad debate, Bengaluru took the early lead in the 1980s, and Telangana followed. Since 1992, particularly since 2005-06, when global giants like Google scaled up, we have built a vibrant IT ecosystem. Features like the Outer Ring Road (ORR), radial roads, fibre connectivity, a cosmopolitan culture, strong law and order, and a low cost of living continue to attract talent nationwide. Consequently, we attracted 150 GCCs in just two years. Ultimately, our strong infrastructure, ease of doing business, and ready talent pool position us to embrace AI and build global innovations.

What’s your understanding of the pressures on Indian IT executives in the US, with many of them being from Andhra Pradesh? Are they coming back, and what are the opportunities here? Also, how do you view Andhra Pradesh’s concessions, expanding beyond Hyderabad, and other key sectors?

Yes, many are planning to come back after seeing the confusion in US President Donald Trump’s policies, and the most affected are the Telugu-speaking people. Many want to return and set up offices, small or big. When they come here, we are ready to assist them within our framework.

Regarding concessions and speed of doing business, people believe in Telangana because of the trust factor, continuity in policies, and cosmopolitan culture. Over the past 30 years since 1992, irrespective of which party came to power, the Congress, Telugu Desam Party, or others, industrial and IT policies have continued without being stopped. That faith in governance brings people here. To expand industry beyond Hyderabad into Tier-II, Tier-III, and rural areas, we are bringing in policies with incentives, subsidies, and handholding. Since Telangana is a small state, any district headquarters connects to the state capital within two hours. Beyond IT, we are focusing on manufacturing, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, since large industries are heavily automated and create proportionately fewer jobs.

How is Telangana leveraging the free-trade agreements (FTAs) India has signed?

We want to take full advantage of the central government’s FTAs. Recently, as a follow-up to the agreement with the European Free Trade Association, industry captains came to Hyderabad. We showcased our Telangana policy and ecosystem and explored collaboration with private investors, and they were impressed with that. We will leverage all such trade agreements for Telangana.

Tell us about the investor summit and upcoming policies.

We have conducted roadshows in New Delhi, where Union Minister Piyush Goyal joined our chief minister, as well as in Mumbai, Chennai, and Karnataka, alongside international roadshows. Ahmedabad will follow. This is the first-ever organised investment summit since the formation of Telangana. Rather than setting a monetary target, we want to highlight our industrial ecosystem. Despite being landlocked, Hyderabad’s central location, skilling, infrastructure, and ease of doing business are attracting export-oriented companies. We are setting up two multimodal logistics parks with customs zones — one near Machilipatnam Road and another towards Mumbai — under the central scheme.