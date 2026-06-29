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Home / Politics / West Bengal tables bill to detain anti-socials for up to 12 months

West Bengal tables bill to detain anti-socials for up to 12 months

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the House

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was tabled in the West Bengal assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the House.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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