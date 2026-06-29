West Bengal tables bill to detain anti-socials for up to 12 months

A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was tabled in the West Bengal assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026, is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the House.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House.