Women struggle to find space in councils of ministers, shows data

Karnataka now has no woman minister, an outcome that stands in stark contrast to the recent discourse around the promise of greater representation for women following the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, officially called the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, that provides for 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of states and union territories (UTs).

However, Shivakumar’s council is no exception — rather, it is part of a larger national pattern. An analysis by Business Standard of councils of ministers in 28 states and three UTs (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) shows that women remain severely underrepresented in the executive branches of government across India. Of the 608 ministers in office across 31 councils, only 60 are women, just 9.9 per cent of the total. In other words, only one in 10 ministers is a woman. When it comes to the Union council of ministers, this number drops to 8.4 per cent.

Earlier this year, three Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha to pave the way for delimitation and subsequently implement women's reservation in the 2029 general election. However, they failed to secure the required special majority.

While political parties increasingly campaign on women-centric welfare schemes and rely on women voters as a decisive electoral constituency, that emphasis has yet to translate into a meaningful presence around the table where government policy is shaped.

Ujjaini Halim, West Bengal state coordinator of the Association for Democratic Reforms, said that if parties alluring women voters by introducing various schemes aimed at them is also a form of vote-bank politics. “If you look at women voters only as a vote bank, that is not very good for our electoral democracy,” she said.

That disconnect is also visible in the composition of state cabinets: Only 14 have a composition where women form more than 10 per cent of the total. Apart from Karnataka, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Puducherry also do not have a single woman as minister.

Meanwhile, no state comes close to gender parity. Manipur has the highest proportion of women ministers at 20 per cent, followed by Jharkhand (18.2 per cent), West Bengal (17.1 per cent), J&K (16.7 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (16.1 per cent); however, even these fall short of the one-third benchmark envisioned by the law.

Poor representation also cuts across political lines. Manipur and Jharkhand are run by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance respectively; Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are governed by Congress; and Goa and Puducherry have NDA governments.

According to Halim, the problem begins well before a woman reaches the stage of being considered for a ministerial berth. “It’s a genuine lack of political interest in fielding more women candidates,” she said, adding that women’s empowerment often remains “more of a lip service” when women are not given important positions inside the political parties.

The analysis also indicates that having a larger ministry does not automatically create more space for women. Several states with relatively large councils of ministers continue to have only one or two women ministers, while some smaller states have proportionately better representation. Among the states that have 20 or more ministers, Bengal has the highest proportion with seven women ministers out of 41, or 17 per cent. It is closely followed by Madhya Pradesh (16 per cent) and Bihar (14 per cent).

Among states that have less than 20 ministers, Manipur has the highest proportion with 20 per cent women in its five-member council of ministers, followed by Jharkhand (18 per cent) and J& K (16 per cent).

The limited presence of women in state cabinets mirrors a broader pattern of underrepresentation in elected office. Women currently occupy 396 of the 4,123 seats across state Assemblies, accounting for just 9.6 per cent of all MLAs. Their representation is only marginally better in Parliament, where 74 of the 543 LS MPs are women, or 13.6 per cent.

The distribution of portfolios assigned to women reveals another layer of inequality. Across states, women ministers are overwhelmingly entrusted with departments traditionally associated with welfare and caregiving. Women and child development, social welfare, health, tourism, rural development, animal husbandry and similar departments appear repeatedly among their portfolios. Around one-third of all women ministers across states and UTs hold the WCD portfolio.

Rekha Gupta, who leads the BJP government in Delhi, is the only woman CM in India right now. In addition, there are three states with women deputy CMs: Maharashtra (Sunetra Pawar), Rajasthan (Diya Kumari), and Manipur (Nemcha Kipgen).

Comparatively fewer women head ministries that shape economic and political priorities. Departments such as home, finance, revenue, industries, energy and public works continue to be dominated by men.

Notable exceptions where women hold portfolios other than WCD are Andhra Pradesh, which has Vangalapudi Anitha as the home minister; Delhi and Rajasthan, where Gupta and Kumari head finance; and Tripura and Tamil Nadu, where Santana Chakma and S Keerthana hold the industries portfolio.

The analysis also finds that only one Muslim woman holds ministerial berths in India — Sakina Masood Itoo, who heads health & medical education, school education, higher education and social welfare departments in J&K.

The limited representation of women in executive positions also raises questions about substantive representation — whether women have meaningful influence over policymaking and resource allocation, rather than simply being present in elected bodies.

For Halim, this distinction is particularly important because the absence of women from decision-making can affect how policies are designed and implemented, not just policies specifically targeted at women. She stressed that women should be there across all ministries and policymaking platforms, pointing to areas such as finance, school education and healthcare where decisions can affect men and women differently.

The question, therefore, is not simply whether more women will enter legislatures after the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation, but whether political parties will give them a meaningful role once they get there.