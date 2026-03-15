Young voters, big stakes in battle for Bengal amid job, welfare promises

The state government has introduced the Banglar Yuba-Sathi Scheme, offering a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to unemployed young people barely a month before the upcoming state elections. Youth aged 21 to 40 who have passed Class 10, are unemployed and not covered under any social security scheme are eligible. The state government has proposed an allocation of around ₹5,000 crore for the programme in its FY27 Budget.

“The youth currently looking for jobs need not ask their parents for everyday expenses such as public transportation or food. This money is meant to help them with those costs,” said Riju Dutta, spokesperson for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). “It is nothing but empowerment of the youth until they get a job. Schemes like this have made Mamata Banerjee a three-time chief minister.”

Data prepared under the Election Commission of India (ECI), specifically by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal, shows how central young voters are to the state’s politics. In the 18-24 age bracket, 93.9 per cent participated in voting. Among those aged 25-44, turnout was also high at 83.21 per cent. The figures underline the electoral weight of younger voters, prompting both the AITC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to compete for this critical bloc.

For the upcoming election, first-time electors aged 18-19 number 523,000, according to the ECI. The total number of electors for the 2026 assembly polls stands at 64.4 million.

Banerjee has also announced that the government will begin paying pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, complying with a Supreme Court directive to address long-standing dues. “I am happy to announce that our Ma-Mati-Manush government has delivered on its promise to all its employees and pensioners and to lakhs of teachers and non-teaching staff,” the chief minister wrote on X. “They will start receiving their ROPA (revision of pay and allowance) 2009 DA arrears from March 2026.”

The announcement came just before the Election Commission of India was scheduled to declare polling dates and the Model Code of Conduct was set to come into force. Polling is scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, respectively, unusual for the state where assembly elections were conducted in six phases in 2016 and eight phases in 2021.

Government’s youth outreach over three terms

Since coming to power in 2011, the Mamata Banerjee government has introduced several programmes aimed at young people.

These include the Yuvashree scheme, which provides unemployment assistance to jobseekers registered in the state’s Employment Bank. By November 2025, around 200,000 jobseekers had received benefits under the scheme. The Student Credit Card programme offers loans for higher education, while the Kanyashree scheme provides financial incentives for girls’ education and has benefited more than 10 million girls, according to the Budget statement.

Utkarsh Bangla, a skill-development initiative, has trained around 4.2 million young people.

BJP criticism and focus on employment

The BJP, the main Opposition party in the state, has sharply criticised the government’s employment record, arguing that welfare payments cannot substitute for job creation. “Banglar Yuba-Sathi is nothing but money to allow youth to buy tobacco,” said Dipak Barman, BJP vice-president and member of the legislative assembly. “Such schemes are fraudulent.”

He said the BJP’s focus is on employment generation, support for startups and conducting regular government recruitment examinations to address youth concerns.

In the last Assembly election, the party emerged as the principal Opposition, winning 77 seats.

At the national level, BJP-led initiatives such as the PM Internship Scheme, Skill India Mission and PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana could also feature prominently in the party’s appeal to voters.

Election-year welfare debate

The Banglar Yuba-Sathi scheme was announced in February 2026, just ahead of the Assembly polls. “Certainly, the schemes are election-oriented,” said Prasenjit Bose, a Congress leader.

The programme had originally been scheduled to begin on August 15, 2026. The start date was later advanced to April 1, 2026, just a month before the election.

“If the government was serious about unemployment, the budget allocation for skill development would have been much larger,” said a political analyst.

In the state Budget, the allocation for skill development and technical education is about ₹1,464 crore -- roughly a third of the amount earmarked for the Banglar Yuba-Sathi scheme.

According to the West Bengal post-poll 2021 survey by Lokniti-CSDS, which analyses voter behaviour, government performance and development were among the key factors shaping voter choices, though welfare programmes run by the state government were also cited by respondents as influencing voting decisions.

Youth unemployment remains a challenge

“Unemployment is a persistent problem which has become worse under this government,” said Bose. “Mass migration of working-age people is taking place from Bengal, especially from rural areas, because wage rates are also very low.”

According to the 2011 census, around 1.6 million people migrated out of the state in search of better employment opportunities. Various reports suggest the real number may be higher, as workers move to states such as Tamil Nadu where wages are significantly better.

“I received money through the online process for the Banglar Yuba-Sathi scheme. However, rather than allowances, I would be happier if the government provided jobs,” said a 22-year-old student currently pursuing a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) qualification. She added that many of her friends had not received the allowance, highlighting difficulties in accessing the scheme.

Job creation in the state has struggled to keep pace with the rising number of graduates, contributing to outward migration. The Budget, however, states that the government has created 25 million jobs across private, public and self-employment sectors.

Pressure on state finances

According to the West Bengal Budget, the state’s total debt stands at about 38 per cent of its Gross Domestic State Product (GSDP). “The debt is the second highest among 16 states, excluding the north-eastern states,” said Bose.

Critics argue that such schemes risk placing further strain on the state’s finances. “The political gain is huge but the economic gain will be minuscule,” said the political analyst cited earlier.

Dutta from the Trinamool rejected the criticism, saying the government has made adequate provisions for new initiatives approved by the cabinet. He added that schemes such as Awas Yojana and MGNREGA, funding for which has been halted by the BJP-led central government, continue to be financed by the state government.

Implementation and targeting concerns

Implementing welfare schemes of this scale can pose significant challenges, particularly in identifying genuine unemployed beneficiaries. Robust verification systems are needed to prevent misuse.

“Someone who is self-employed can also benefit from this scheme through fraudulent means,” said Bose.

Such loopholes could undermine the programme’s credibility. “The challenges involve identifying the right beneficiaries, checking documents and ensuring claims are genuine,” said the political analyst. “I am not saying genuinely unemployed youth will not receive the benefit, but many others who do not need it may also get it.”

Yet despite these concerns, such schemes remain politically popular. The analyst noted that similar initiatives have worked in states such as Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Youth battleground