- Opposition to citizenship law grows louder within BJP in West Bengal
- In numbers: Parliament remained busy in first 2 sessions of 17th Lok Sabha
- A giant killer without a party: How Saryu Roy defeated Raghubar Das
- Cornered by own MLAs and CAA protests, tough road ahead for CM Yogi in 2020
- BJP lying about regularising unauthorised colonies, claims Kejriwal
- NPR, NRC against poor and minorities, I will not fill form: Akhilesh
- 'Nautanki' will not fetch votes for Cong: Keshav Maurya to Priyanka Gandhi
- The decade of glory and scandals that ended with a new Hindu India story
- P Chidambaram slams Army chief's CAA remarks, says 'mind your business'
- Won't allow BJP-RSS to harm Assam's culture, identity: Rahul Gandhi
Politics News
NORTH
-
AAP's target should be to win over 67 seats in Delhi 2020 polls: Kejriwal
According to sources, the AAP has called all its party members and volunteers to the national capital for preparation and campaigning for the ...
-
Anti-CAA protests: RJD stages state-wide bandh in Bihar; services disrupted
-
Atishi among four AAP LS candidates who may contest Delhi assembly polls» More
SOUTH
-
Tamil Nadu CM says CAA not against citizens as DMK holds protest rally
Palaniswami says rumours that Act is anti-Muslim are totally wrong; reiterates call for dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils; cops use drones ...
-
Karnataka's long-delayed cabinet expansion likely next month: Yediyurappa
-
Yediyurappa to visit Mangaluru, speak to officials amid anti-CAA violence» More
COLUMNISTS
-
Next govt has to undo power-grab that has hijacked India's institutions
Modi prides himself on his image as a strong and decisive leader and, like many others before him, he seems to think that independent ...
EAST
-
FIR against Raghubar Das for 'casteist' remark on Hemant Soren: Report
"His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?" Soren had said
-
Jharkhand election results: BJP faces tough challenge from JMM-Cong combine
-
Over 50% in Chhattisgarh won't be able to prove citizenship: Bhupesh Baghel» More
WEST
-
Why did you not waive off farmer loans when in power? Shiv Sena asks BJP
Without naming the BJP, it said one can provoke people by playing politics of sentiments, but he/she needs courage to take a decision in the ...
-
Shiv Sena takes a dig at BJP, says its members may become 'friends' of govt
-
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, portfolio allocations likely by December 23» More
EDITORIAL COMMENT
-
Middle class rising
Civil society is finally acquiring dynamism in India
- Private mining, finally
- Time running out for PSBs
CENTRAL
-
Who will be CM? Sena and BJP slug it out after Maharashtra poll results
The verdict came as a shocker for the BJP which had set itself a higher target to secure the absolute majority on its own
-
Chhattisgarh bypoll results: Congress's wins Chitrakote assembly seat
-
Mamata takes a dig at Centre, blames agencies for V G Siddhartha's demise» More
NORTH EAST
-
Citizenship Act: Agitators say protesting as Assamese, not Hindu or Muslim
The massive protests across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now an Act, are currently also led by the AASU, which has ...
-
Japanese PM cancels visit to India as violence rages over Citizenship Act
-
CAB protests: Will NESO chief join mainstream politics as Northeast boils?» More
People
-
Vishwesha Teertha: Principle above pragmatism, then and now, too
Swami Vishwesha Teertha is head of the Pejawar Math in Udupi
-
In Gujarat, the Congress will highlight pro-poor policies: Ashok Gehlot
The Congress will not project a chief ministerial face in Gujarat, says Gehlot
If people want equality then men, women should carry pregnancy for 4.5 months each: Jamiat-e-Ulema Secretary
Current Affairs
Flood-hit Northeast: Modi expresses anguish over situation, promises help
Six people died in Assam on Tuesday after conditions worsened in the wake of a deluge
Related: Darjeeling crisis: Pro-Gorkhaland supporters set ablaze panchayat office
-
Why Indian judiciary is yet not ready for the advent of space-crunching AI
Since the judiciary is still slow to adopt AI, it is natural that the legal profession is also sluggish in this field
-
Govt begins search for next SAIL chairman, position gets vacant in Dec 2020
A K Chaudhary, SAIL's current chairman assumed the position in September 2018, is scheduled to retire in December 2020
-
Delhi shivers, cold persists in UP as IMD predicts rain on New Year's Eve
Thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state on January 1, 2020
-
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident, MEA assisting families
The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 ...