-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Swachhta Doot go extra mile at Kumbh Mela 2019
Going beyond the call of duty seems to be the mantra for 'Swachhta Doot' (messengers of cleanliness) who work late into the night ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Silver futures fall 0.18 pc to Rs 38,816 per kg
Amid profit-booking by participants and weak global cues, silver prices dropped 0.18 per cent to Rs 38,816 per kg in futures ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Cong kept out of UP alliance to correct poll arithmetic:Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has said that despite his "immense respect" for Congress President Rahul Gandhi, the grand ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Gold marginally down in futures trade on weak global cues
Gold prices fell by Rs 7 to Rs 32,036 per 10 grams in futures trade Tuesday as participants trimmed their positions to book ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Anurag Basu's next a dark comic anthology, to release on Sept 6
Anurag Basu is working on a multistarrer dark comic anthology and the film will hit the screens on September 6. The currently ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Black Cap Challenge: India start favourites against talented New Zealand
On a high after a defining tour of Australia, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team faces a trickier challenge when it locks horns with ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Kalaari Capital Appoints Saurav Banerjee and Devneet Bajaj as Venture Partners
/ -- As Indian startups evolve, access to senior executives and mentoring will be an important dimension for rapidly scaling ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Rishabh Pant named ICC's Emerging Cricketer of 2018
India's fast-rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was Tuesday named the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
IILM University Organizes an Expert Session on Mental Health and Positive Psychology by Dr. Samir Parikh
/ -- The Centre of Emotional Intelligence and Department of Psychology at IILM University Gurugram hosted Dr. Samir Parikh, an ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Edgar Wright's next to be a London-set horror-thriller
Director Edgar Wright has revealed that his next directorial is based in London. The English filmmaker said the movie will be a ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Sun Pharma replaces domestic formulations distributor with its own subsidiary
Sun Pharma Tuesday replaced its domestic formulations distributor Aditya Medisales with its own subsidiary in the backdrop of a ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Snow avalanche blocks Jawahar tunnel, Srinagar-Jammu NH closed
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed on Tuesday after a snow avalanche blocked both tubes of the Jawahar tunnel on ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Police: 1 person killed at Illinois mall, shooter at large
Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a suburban Chicago mall and the suspect remains at large. Orland Park police say the ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Citizenship bill: Mozoram body calls for R-Day boycott
Mizoram's NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of civil societies and students' bodies, have decided to boycott ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Ex-diplomats, scholars urge China to release Canadians
A group of former diplomats and academics have signed an open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for the release of ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Man gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment for robbery
A Thane court has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment to a 36-year-old man for robbing a person and injuring ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Pan IIT Conclave 2019: Experts From Industry, Academia and Government Including IIT Alumnus Discuss Governance and Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
/ -- After an immensely successful first day with active participation from industry experts, academia and policy makers, the ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
Brenton Thwaites, Lily Sullivan to star in Australian dramedy 'I Met A Girl'
Brenton Thwaites and Lily Sullivan are set to lead the cast of Australian comedy-drama, "I Met A Girl". Joel Jackson, Zahra ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
In China, unhappiness tracks poor air quality
Eye-watering, throat-scratching air pollution is a major driver of big city blues in China, according to a study that matched ...
-
January 22, 2019, Tuesday
James Norton to play con man in 'Chasing Agent Freegard'
James Norton has signed on to play a con artiste in "Chasing Agent Freegard". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Norton will ...