January 26, 2019, Saturday
Saina enters Indonesia Masters final
Saina Nehwal continued her impressive run to enter the finals of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters with a hard-fought win over ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Amee to participate in World Team Trophy
Indian cueist Amee Kamani has been selected by the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) to take part in the ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Three members of family killed in wall collapse in UP
Three members of family, including an infant, died and as many injured Friday after a wall of their home collapsed on them due to ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Fans won't be satisfied with 'Game of Thrones' ending: Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams believes it does not matter who sits on the Iron Throne at the end of "Game of Thrones", fans will not feel ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Bihar has rule of law, zero tolerance for corruption: governor
Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday asserted that the state government was committed to upholding the rule of law besides ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Security passes:Barring of some journalists from covering R-Day function will be looked into says Advisor Kumar
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Saturday said the issue of some journalists not being permitted to cover the Republic Day ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
C'garh govt to waive Rs 207 crore irrigation tax of farmers
In a move that will benefit 15 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Saturday announced to waive their ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
T'gana govt spent Rs 99,643 cr for irrigation since 2014: ESL
The Telangana government has spent Rs 99,643 crore till date for irrigation projects since the formation of the state in 2014, ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
India celebrates 70th Republic Day; highlights Mahatma's life
India Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
UN envoy: No prospect Rohingya refugees can go home soon
A UN human rights envoy said that hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees won't be able to return to Myanmar soon ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
'Resident Evil' TV series in works at Netflix
Netflix is developing a show based on popular horror film and video game franchise "Resident Evil". According to Deadline, the ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Anne Hathaway confirms script for 'The Princess Diaries 3' is ready
Anne Hathaway, who had her breakout role in 2001's "The Princess Diaries", revealed that the third installment of the romcom is ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Fears rise for 300 missing in Brazil dam disaster; 9 bodies recovered
Rescuers worked overnight into Saturday searching for around 300 people missing after a dam collapse at a mine in southeast ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Ramaphosa becomes 2nd SA Prez to witnesses R-Day parade after Nelson Mandela
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Saturday joined a select group of world leaders, including Nelson Mandela, to have graced ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Suspect killed himself in northeast China double blasts
The suspect in twin blasts which rocked a high-rise in northeast China on Friday killed himself by igniting explosive material, ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
MP WCD minister asks collector to read CM's R-Day message
A Madhya Pradesh minister was Saturday unable to read out Chief Minister Kamal Nath's message during a Republic Day function ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Lanka Tamil leader questions Rajapaksa's statues as Opposition leader
The leader of Sri Lanka's main Tamil party has questioned the legitimacy of Mahinda Rajapaksa's position as the leader of the ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
Navjot Kaur Sidhu seeks Cong ticket from Chandigarh
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has staked claim to the Congress ticket from ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
INA veterans, all-women Assam Rifles contingent among many firsts on 70th R-Day
Four veterans of the Indian National Army (INA), an all-women contingent of the 183-year-old Assam Rifles marching down Rajpath ...
January 26, 2019, Saturday
'Pak intruder shot dead along IB in JK's Samba'
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead Saturday by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Samba district ...