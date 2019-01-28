By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Samsung dials 'M' to take on Xiaomi
- MCOCA pressed against two Pujari gang members
- BJP 'invites' Rahul to visit new Goa bridge, Cong hits back
- Govt shields 'suit-boot wallas', calls probe against them 'investigative adventurism': Cong
- Trinamool wants to finish us, pave way for BJP: Congress on Mausam Noor's exit
- Greece begins process for first bond issue since bailout exit: debt agency
- WTO to probe Trump's China tariffs
- Chinese woman apprehended with gold biscuit at IGI airport
- Death toll rises to 115 in Mexico pipeline fire
- Escorts Q3 net profit up 52% to Rs 140.11 crore
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Two-month-old elephant calf found dead in Jharkhand
A two-month-old wild elephant calf was found dead at Basadera in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district Monday, Forest department ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
LS polls will be battle to save India's basic ideology: Tewari
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday asserted that the battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha election would be for saving the basic ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Development of tribals priority of my govt: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said development of tribals was the priority of his government as he urged people ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, EC orders transfer of officials posted in home districts
Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls due this summer, the Election Commission has directed all state governments to transfer ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Incident involving Siddaramaiah shows how much Cong respects women: BJP
Attacking the Congress over its leader Siddaramaiah alleged misbehavior with a woman, the BJP Monday said it shows how much the ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Saudi says Venezuela crisis could hit oil market
The crisis in OPEC member Venezuela, where the president is locked in a power struggle with the opposition, could impact the oil ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
WR launches 'muck special' train to collect garbage
In a unique initiative, the Western Railway (WR) has launched a 'muck special' train on its Mumbai suburban section to ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
UP DyCM Sharma advises class 10, 12 students to not be afraid of examinations
Ahead of the UP board examinations for class 10 and 12, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Monday advised students to not be ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Saloni Sapale gets off to winning start
Woman International Master Saloni Sapale got off to a good start, scoring a win over fellow WIM Chandreyee Hajra in the first ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Sena 'big brother' of BJP in Maha:Raut; Fadnavis says want alliance but not desperate
Amid strains in their ties, the Shiv Sena Monday said it is the "big brother" in the alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra and ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Over 50 AAP MLAs tell Lokayukta it has no jurisdiction on assets, liabilities matter; 2 from BJP, Kapil Mishra file their details
Over 50 ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi on Monday refused to furnish details of their assets and liabilities to the ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Venezuela's Guaido calls for new protests, Pope fears 'bloodbath'
Venezuela's self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido has called for two new protests, in an effort to push the military to turn ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Two wanted dacoits nabbed in Agra, says STF
Two members of the notorious Bawaria gang in Rajasthan were arrested in Agra for their involvement in a case of dacoity, the ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Nepal's former crown prince suffers heart attack
Nepal's former crown prince Paras Shah suffered a heart attack on Monday evening following which he was rushed to a local ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Duke medical school apologises over complaint about Chinese
Duke University's medical school has issued an apology and launched a review after an administrator admonished students over ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Modi has not taken a day's leave, Mahesh Sharma's swipe at Rahul holidaying in Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a day's leave during his tenure so far, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma claimed ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Samsung dials 'M' to take on Xiaomi
South Korean tech giant Samsung Monday launched its Galaxy M smartphones in the country, a series that has been designed to ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
MCOCA pressed against two Pujari gang members
The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against two ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
BJP 'invites' Rahul to visit new Goa bridge, Cong hits back
The BJP Monday took a dig at the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of the inauguration of a 5.1 ...
-
January 28, 2019, Monday
Govt shields 'suit-boot wallas', calls probe against them 'investigative adventurism': Cong
The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of stalling probe against corporate bigwigs, saying that when opposition leaders are ...