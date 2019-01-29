By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Govt explores data transmission using electricity wires
- Ministers enjoy screening of Uri:The Surgical Strike
- Cong questions govt 'inaction' on complaints against CVC
- NTPC's Darlipali project to start generating power by March
- Delhi's air quality 'poor', pollution might increase over next three days
- Fernandes' last rites after son arrives from the US
- UK Parliament to vote on crucial Brexit amendments
- 10-day stir for better med facilities in hospital withdrawn
- Cong considering promise of one-time loan waiver for farmers
- Transferred CBI officer accuses interim chief of acting out of malice
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Haryana: Panel on farmer pension scheme to seek agri scientists' views
The committee constituted for formulating the pension scheme for farmers in Haryana will be seeking views of agricultural ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Rajnath calls up Mamata over violence in Amit Shah's rally
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concern over ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Welspun Enterprises net up 37% at Rs 47cr in Q3
Welspun Enterprises Tuesday reported a rise of 37 per cent in its net profit to Rs 47.30 crore in the third quarter ended ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Honor launches View20 at Rs 37,999 onwards
Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, Tuesday launched its new smartphone, Honor View20, priced at Rs 37,999 onwards. "Strengthening ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
IYC's 'Yuva Kranti Yatra' to conclude in Delhi after 46 days on road
Indian Youth Congress' nation-wide public outreach campaign 'Yuva Kranti Yatra' in run up to the Lok Sabha polls will reach its ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Flights delayed as Tirupati airport shuts for three hours
: Air traffic at the Renigunta airport was disrupted for three hours Tuesday owing to a minor damage at the end of the runway, ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Govt explores data transmission using electricity wires
The government is exploring new technology for transmitting internet data using power cables that are used for electricity ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Ministers enjoy screening of Uri:The Surgical Strike
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh Tuesday enjoyed screening of ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Cong questions govt 'inaction' on complaints against CVC
The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of hiding behind "the veil of technicalities" in not acting on complaints ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
NTPC's Darlipali project to start generating power by March
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Tuesday said the first unit of its 1600 MW Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Delhi's air quality 'poor', pollution might increase over next three days
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Monday and is expected to deteriorate slightly over the next three ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Fernandes' last rites after son arrives from the US
The last rites of George Fernandes will be performed after his son arrives from the US, the former defence minister's wife Leila ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
UK Parliament to vote on crucial Brexit amendments
The UK Parliament will vote on a crucial set of amendments later on Tuesday to determine the future course of Brexit as British ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
10-day stir for better med facilities in hospital withdrawn
The Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) spearheaded 10-day-long agitation seeking better medical infrastructure at the ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Cong considering promise of one-time loan waiver for farmers
Besides a one-time loan waiver, the other promises being considered by the Congress for farmers for the Lok Sabha polls include ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Transferred CBI officer accuses interim chief of acting out of malice
A CBI SP transferred within five months of his posting has accused the agency's interim chief M Nageswara Rao of acting out of ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
15th Finance Commission holds meeting with PRIs, political parties in Punjab
The 15th Finance Commission headed by its Chairman N K Singh, met with over 25 representatives of various Panchayati Raj ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
CPCB slaps Rs 1 crore fine each on Northern Railways, NDMC for violating norms
The Central Pollution Control Board has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Rs 3620 cr rural drinking water plan, road project approved in
Ahead of the elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly, Odisha government Tuesday approved expenditure of about Rs 3,620 ...
-
January 29, 2019, Tuesday
Work conditions for foreign reporters deteriorated in China: Survey
Over 55 per cent of the foreign journalists working in China believe that the reporting conditions in the country has ...